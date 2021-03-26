COVID-19’s impact on the Warren County Regional Jail – already evident through mask mandates, social distancing and infections among staff and inmates – has now shown up on the balance sheet.
After months of dealing with pandemic restrictions that increased expenses while causing a loss of revenue, Jailer Stephen Harmon presented his budget to Warren Fiscal Court last week.
The budget, approved unanimously by the magistrates, projects spending $8,799,074 in the 2021-22 fiscal year that starts July 1, up slightly from the current fiscal year’s total of $8,792,955.
But it’s in the receipts category that brings that budget into balance that the pandemic’s impact is reflected in dramatic fashion.
Harmon’s budget includes a line item for fiscal court assistance of $1.2 million, a big jump from the $258,000 he asked the magistrates for in the 2020-21 budget.
“We are less than pleased at the projected amount of fiscal court assistance,” Harmon wrote in his narrative accompanying the budget.
Harmon said the jail “did suffer a financial impact that leaves our projections for next year looking troublesome.”
Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said he understands the difficulties faced by Harmon.
“COVID has played havoc with the budgets and services provided by county governments all across Kentucky and the nation,” Buchanon said in a text message. “Although Jailer Harmon has done a remarkable job of managing the chaos of the pandemic, the jail was hit particularly hard by higher expenses and reduced income.”
The biggest culprits?
Revenue derived from housing state and federal inmates has fallen drastically, as has revenue from having inmate crews pick up litter along roads.
Harmon said the jail receives a daily rate of $52 for housing federal inmates and $31 for housing state inmates. With the pandemic delaying trials and limiting movement of inmates, revenue from those sources has taken a hit.
“We make quite a bit of money from federal inmates,” Harmon said Wednesday in an interview. “We usually like to have 150 to 160, but in recent months it has been 100 to 120. That has definitely contributed to the lower revenue.”
In his narrative, Harmon pointed to the loss of the program that allows Class D felons to pick up litter along roads as another factor in the jail’s reduced revenue.
“We were not able to run any of the road crews, which not only upset the community but also led to a significant decrease in revenue,” Harmon wrote.
The county receives about $120,000 in litter abatement funds each year from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet.
That’s normally a reliable income source for the jail, but the Kentucky Department of Corrections has forbidden the use of inmates on work details outside of jails and prisons during the pandemic.
In November, fiscal court awarded contracts to some local lawn care companies to pick up litter, and the county has also used some of that state funding to pay for an anti-litter advertising campaign.
None of that has helped the bottom line at the jail, where Harmon said the pandemic has affected both revenue and expenses.
“Personal protective equipment, cleaning supplies and other purchases necessary to safely run our operation posed a significant increase to our expenditures,” he wrote.
The pandemic months have been challenging in other ways for Harmon and his staff. In an environment where social distancing is nearly impossible, nearly half of Harmon’s staff contracted COVID-19 and about 300 inmates have been infected during the past year.
“That has made it very difficult,” Harmon said. “Our workload is probably three or four times normal and yet we’re understaffed. It has been challenging.”
The pandemic could also delay plans to address an ongoing problem at the jail: overcrowding.
Harmon said Wednesday that the jail population that day was 663 in a 562-bed facility. And that number is deflated somewhat by pandemic restrictions.
“This time last year we were at 742,” he said. “The need for more beds is an investment we have to look at.”
The jailer hopes the amount he’s asking for from fiscal court in his budget turns out to be unnecessary as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted and the jail is able to house more state and federal inmates and send out road crews.
“This is just a projection. I’m hopeful that the amount we need is significantly less than $1.2 million,” he said.
Likewise, Buchanon is hoping for less of a hit to the county coffers.
“Financial operations of a county jail the size of ours will always be tough, but Harmon understands what it takes to make it work,” he said. “As we come out of the pandemic and things get back to normal, we expect the jail budget to get back to normal as well.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
