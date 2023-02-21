Coyotes sightings are on the increase with the arrival of winter mating season, which typically peaks in February and March, according to a release from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
As coyotes roam more to search for mates and establish territories, reported sightings increase in rural and urban areas across Kentucky.
“Coyote sightings typically increase this time of year when they are mating, and through July when they are raising pups,” said Laura Palmer, wildlife biologist for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “Human conflicts can be avoided by having a basic understanding of these wild animals.”
Although coyotes are generally timid and wary of people, encounters with people and pets can arise as they go about foraging, protecting their dens and feeding their pups.
Most coyotes do not bother people, livestock or pets and most people do not even know coyotes are living near their homes.
“Coyotes typically shy away from people but they may take advantage of food around homes if an easy meal is available, a coyote is injured or sick and thus not able to forage on wild foods as efficiently or young have not learned to hunt effectively,” Palmer said. “Do not feed coyotes – intentionally or unintentionally. Don’t leave your pet’s food outside and don’t feed feral cats, raccoons, deer or other wildlife. Encourage your neighbors to do the same.”
Biologists recommend people remove all potential food sources, clean grills and remove grease traps, secure garbage and be extra vigilant with pets that may be seen as prey or competition.
Plug holes under fences and block access to crawl spaces and fence around yards and gardens.
Pet owners should turn on outside lights and check the yard for unwanted animals before letting pets outside. Pets should be kenneled or supervised when outside, if possible.