CPE, Kentucky Stats Center launch college cost comparison tool

Prospective college students have a new ally to aid them in their search for the most cost-effective degree programs – an interactive online dashboard developed by the Council for Postsecondary Education and the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
“Our goal is to empower students with a simple, easy-to-use tool,” CPE President Aaron Thompson said in a news release announcing the new Kentucky Students’ Right to Know website.
“If we want to meet our college attainment goals, we have to offer students as much transparency as possible to help them understand the process and build an educational pathway that meets their needs,” Thompson said.
Offering data on each of the state’s public universities and community colleges, students can compare data points such as overall cost of attendance, tuition, financial aid offerings, graduation rates and other metrics.
Further, users can review workforce and salary data for particular majors, allowing them to peer into the future, in a sense. It features salary comparisons for early, mid- and late-career workers. Information is also available for the percentage of students who take out loans for a particular program, the average loan amount and loan default rates.
In addition to outcomes in higher education, students can research outcomes related to career and technical education at the high school level and apprenticeships.
The CPE said the online tool is designed to provide prospective college students and their families with a quick readout of their higher education options.
It’s the result of legislation the General Assembly passed last year – House Bill 419 – calling on the CPE to collect and publish the data publicly. CPE partnered with the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the state Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, to develop and launch the site.
Rep. Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear, was lead sponsor of HB 419. He called the website “groundbreaking in transparency, allowing students a clear view of their potential toward achieving a career pathway.”
– The tool is available at https://kystats.ky.gov/Reports/Tableau/2021_KCSRK
