The crowd may have been smaller than expected, but the energy was high Monday night at Kelly Craft's election eve rally in her Glasgow hometown.
About a hundred Craft supporters gathered at Glasgow High School for a last-minute energy boost heading into primary election day.
Barren County Judge-Executive Jamie Bewley Byrd and Craft's running mate, Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, stirred up the crowd before Craft made her remarks.
"This is a momentous occasion of where adrenaline and momentum has been building across the Commonwealth of Kentucky upon every visit that we have done," Wise said to cheers.
"It comes down to this room right here. It comes down to tonight with the political revival of each and every one of you all contacting your friends, your family, your neighbors to make sure they go vote."
Revival was the theme of the night. Craft said that during the times in the campaign when she felt tired or started questioning herself, she leaned on the Christian faith her parents instilled in her at the kitchen table. She fell back on the strength of her hometown community.
She wants to spread that faith throughout Kentucky.
"I have never done this before. No one owns me," she told the crowd. "It is such freedom, no special interests. You will not see the Washington establishment in our office. No, you will see God.”
Craft said that the solution to many of the problems Kentucky is facing, like alleged lack of respect and discipline in schools, starts at the family table.
"We’ve got to put God back in the family unit," she said. "And that’s why I think there’s a revival here. People are just starving for a revival and people have hope, they have dreams in every single county. It’s not just about the big cities, it’s about the counties. That's how we build up our state, one county at a time.”
Kentucky is due for a revival in the economic sense, too, Craft said.
She said she's the person for the job, based on her experience bringing jobs to Kentucky through the USMCA trade agreement as Canada ambassador during the Trump administration and her family's record of bringing coal jobs to the Commonwealth.
In the governor role, she said she would work similarly to bring trade and industry to Kentucky.
The rally was celebratory, but nothing is certain until the polls close Tuesday night. Craft and Wise showed confidence in their chances of winning the Republican nomination.
"Get out the vote," Craft said. "We're gonna have a victory tomorrow night and we're gonna have a revival in the state of Kentucky starting in Frankfort."
