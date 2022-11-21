Red meat was on the menu Monday afternoon at Lisa’s 5th Street Diner in Bowling Green.
Kelly Craft, a Glasgow native and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during part of Donald Trump’s presidential tenure, brought her campaign for Kentucky governor to the diner and quickly expressed positions on issues sure to score points in this red-leaning state.
Craft and her running mate for lieutenant governor, State Sen. Max Wise of Campbellsville, visited with about 50 local people in a small room at the restaurant in the latest stop on what she’s calling her “kitchen table tour.”
As patrons chowed down on the day’s specials of chicken livers or spaghetti, Craft laid out an agenda aimed at toppling popular Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear.
“It’s important to have teachers teaching the ABCs and not the CRTs,” she started, seizing on conservative opposition to the academic concept of critical race theory that portrays racism as something embedded in legal systems and policies. CRT is not taught in Kentucky schools.
Craft, married to Joe Craft, CEO of the Alliance Resource Partners coal company, also voiced her support for fossil fuels as a key to Kentucky’s economy even at a time when the country is moving more toward “green” energy like solar power.
If elected, Craft said, “I’m going to remove all those state license plates and replace them with ‘Coal keeps the lights on’ plates.”
In a brief speech before circulating around the room to hear from individuals, Craft also touched on the need to improve the state’s workforce participation rate.
“We’ve got to get people off the sidelines who are living off government checks,” she said. “We can make Kentucky a state where people want to do business.”
Those talking points are familiar to Republicans, but Craft said it’s not so much her positions on issues as her experience at the highest levels of government that can separate her from a crowded GOP field.
“I feel as if I’m the only one who has ever served under Donald Trump and the only one who has created jobs,” Craft said. “I actually served in the highest levels of the (Trump) administration.”
Her service as U.S. ambassador to Canada and later to the United Nations will be assets if she is elected governor, Craft said.
“I’m excited to be able to use those contacts (with foreign leaders) to bring jobs to Kentucky,” she said.
But, while pointing out experiences that differentiate her from her fellow GOP candidates, Craft said the main goal is to elect a Republican governor to complement the GOP-controlled state House and Senate.
“I am completely focused on defeating Andy Beshear,” she said.
Based on polls that show Beshear continuing to have high approval ratings for his handling of the executive branch, preventing him from winning a second term won’t be easy.
Craft is hardly the only Republican seeking to topple Beshear next year.
According to the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, 11 GOP candidates have filed to run in the May primary, and others are expected to jump in before the Jan. 6, 2023, filing deadline.
With the name recognition she gained as an ambassador and as a frequent contributor to the campaigns of state and national GOP candidates, Craft has quickly emerged as one of the frontrunners for the nomination.
Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and former state Rep. Ryan Quarles declared in the spring that he was running for governor and has since raised nearly $900,000.
Craft raised more than $750,000 in less than a month after declaring her candidacy in September.
That put her slightly ahead of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has raised more than $700,000 in his run for governor.
State Auditor Mike Harmon and State Rep. Savannah Maddox of northern Kentucky are also among the top contenders in a May primary field that could grow.
