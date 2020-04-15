A two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Glasgow left three people injured.
The Glasgow Police Department said a 2018 Ford Escape driven by Kerry Miller of Bonnieville was traveling west on Veterans Outer Loop and attempted to make a U-turn.
Miller's vehicle pulled into the path of a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Greg Harper of Glasgow and carrying Autumn Wright, who were traveling north on Veterans Outer Loop.
All three people were transported by EMS to an area hospital for their injuries, according to GPD.
