A motor scooter was involved in a crash Thursday morning with another vehicle, leaving the driver of the scooter injured.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the crash at Morehead and Nashville roads.
Witnesses reported that the driver of the scooter pulled out from Morehead Road onto Nashville Road in front of another vehicle traveling south on Nashville Road.
The operator of the scooter, whose name has not been released, was flown to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
