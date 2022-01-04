...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Rochester affecting Butler, Ohio and Muhlenberg
Counties.
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
Heavy rain from this past weekend has caused the river to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
At 32.0 feet, Low spots on North and South Church Streets in
Woodbury flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 30.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CST Tuesday was 30.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 17.8 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...Impactful snowfall possible Thursday afternoon/evening...
Storm system will spread snow across the Ohio Valley Thursday
afternoon and evening. With temperatures remaining below freezing
during the day, snow accumulation is possible shortly after the
snow begins. Main impact to travel looks to be during the early
afternoon through the evening commute.
Arctic air flows in behind the system by Friday morning with lows
in the teens and single digits. Untreated surfaces could lead to
icy spots during the morning commute on Friday.
While confidence continues to grow, enough uncertainty remains
when it comes to snow amounts. Everyone will likely see at least
an inch or two with some locations receiving more depending on
placement and development of heavier snow bands.
Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and your local media for the
latest updates.
Two children, ages 4 and 5, were found in a Bowling Green home with injuries apparently caused by an earlier car crash, and the alleged driver was arrested on suspicion of not seeking medical care for them.
Cinthia Rangel, 25, was arrested Monday by the Bowling Green Police Department on two counts of first-degree criminal abuse, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid with serious physical injury and first-degree criminal mischief.
The investigation began when city police officers were dispatched to an abandoned 2010 Volkswagen Golf on Loop Street behind the Warren Central High School football field.
The vehicle appeared to have lost control on Loop Street, left the road into a ditch behind the football field and rolled through a fence.
“The vehicle had severe damage to the driver’s side and the front passenger windshield,” an arrest citation said. “There was also a significant amount of blood located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, as well as the ... surrounding area around the vehicle.”
Police contacted the car’s registered owner, who told officers Rangel usually drives the car and has two children with her, the citation said.
Officers went to Rangel’s residence on Virginia Drive, where they made contact with her and found a 4-year-old boy lying on a couch.
The 4-year-old had a severe cut to the left side of his cheek extending from his mouth up to the base of his left ear, the citation said.
“The laceration made it visible to see the inside of the mouth/throat,” the citation said. “It was also apparent that the juvenile had what appeared to be a broken leg, and bruising/redness throughout the abdominal area, along with blood on the outside of his ears.”
Police also found a 5-year-old girl who had bruising on her chest and body, records said.
Rangel was questioned by police about the crash, and she said it occurred about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, roughly 90 minutes before police found the children, according to her citation.
Asked about obtaining medical assistance for the children, Rangel said she had traveled to TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital but was scared to go inside, telling officers she did not want to get in trouble, her citation said.
Rangel was taken into custody. The children were transported to Monroe Carell Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
