A Simpson County man was arrested Thursday after the car he was reportedly driving crashed into a tractor-trailer on Nashville Road.
According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 3 p.m. Thursday to the 8100 block of Nashville Road, where it was determined that a car driven by Jonathan Forshee, 35, of Franklin, had crossed into oncoming traffic and into the path of a tractor-trailer driven by Charles Nanney, 61, of Marion, N.C.
Both drivers sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.
Forshee appeared to be intoxicated when deputies made contact with him, according to the sheriff's office.
Forshee was arrested on charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and reckless driving.
