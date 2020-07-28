One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hart County.
Kentucky State Police said troopers from Post 3 responded about 10 a.m. Monday to the crash in the 12000 block of U.S. 31-E, involving a 2008 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by John E. Cox, 90, of Hodgenville, and a tractor-trailer driven by Nicholas W. Shavers, 41, of Greenville, Ind.
The tractor-trailer was backing into the driveway of a business when it was struck by the Jeep Cherokee, which was traveling south.
Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. Shavers was not injured.
