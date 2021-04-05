First responders from numerous agencies were assisting at a crash Monday night on Interstate 65 in Warren County.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of I-65 around the 25-mile marker, near the Cemetery Road underpass.
Kentucky State Police Detective Courtney Milam confirmed that there were multiple fatalities in the crash, which closed a stretch of southbound I-65.
At least two tractor-trailers were surrounded by the emergency vehicles from various agencies that responded to the crash.
Investigators were anticipated to remain at the scene for several hours.
—This story will be updated.
