Flames and smoke billow from the site of a crash involving three tractor-trailers and six other vehicles in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 around Exit 5 near Franklin, Ky., around 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, according to Kentucky State Police, as crews work to clear the wreckage at several different crash sites along the interstate in Simpson County and reopen the southbound lanes to traffic. No fatalities were reported at this accident, though one person was killed in another crash involving four vehicles near the 2-mile marker in the southbound lanes of I-65 near the Tennessee state line around 4:30 a.m., according to KSP. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
One person was killed in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 65, one of several reported in Simpson County near the Tennessee state line.
The fatality resulted from a four-vehicle crash about 4:30 a.m. Thursday near the 2-mile marker in the southbound lanes of I-65, according to Kentucky State Police.
The identity of the victim had not been released as of Thursday afternoon.
Another crash around 6 a.m. involved three tractor-trailers and six other vehicles in the southbound lanes near Exit 5, according to KSP.
Trooper Daniel Priddy, spokesman for Kentucky State Police Post 3, said that congestion caused by the vehicles that had slowed and stopped behind the first crash contributed to the later crash.
"Sometimes secondary collisions do occur, especially during high-traffic times when motorists are commuting to work," Priddy said.
Multiple vehicles caught fire as a result of that second crash, and black smoke at the crash site could be seen billowing from miles away.
Four people were injured in that crash, though none of the injuries were life-threatening, Priddy said.
Congested traffic led to two additional crashes along I-65 in Simpson County, but no one was injured in either crash, Priddy said.
KSP anticipated Thursday morning that cleanup at the crash sites would last several hours, and a detour for motorists was set up at Exit 6 just north of Franklin to Ky. 100, Ky. 1008 and U.S. 31-W.
Motorists using the detour could get back onto southbound I-65 at Exit 2.
"When large vehicles catch fire like that, it becomes very difficult to remove them," Priddy said, adding that it was not believed that the trucks were carrying hazardous materials.
The Bowling Green Police Department posted Thursday morning on Twitter warning drivers about congestion on Nashville Road near Interstate 165 brought about by the crashes in Simpson County and encouraging motorists to use alternate routes.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 3 said early Thursday afternoon that traffic on I-65 southbound remained backed up for several miles and that traffic on the detour route was moving slowly.
The transportation cabinet said just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday that the middle and left lanes of southbound I-65 south of Exit 6 had reopened, while the right lane and shoulder remained blocked near the 5-mile marker as cleanup at the site continued.
