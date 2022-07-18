Temperatures soared into the 90s Saturday, but Louis Ferguson hardly gave a thought to the heat as he wielded a hammer, driving nails into two-by-four and two-by-six lumber in the parking lot of Bowling Green's First Christian Church.
The 50 or so volunteers who joined Ferguson on the scorching asphalt were building walls for an ambitious Bowling Green/Warren County Habitat for Humanity project. Ferguson, though, was building a dream.
A 58-year-old school custodian, Ferguson is among the local families and individuals who will benefit from Habitat's "Build Blitz" project that aims to stand up 10 townhomes in the Durbin Estates subdivision in 10 weeks.
"It's a great opportunity for me," Ferguson said of his impending ownership of one of the townhomes. "It has been a long time coming."
Ferguson was referred to Habitat and the Build Blitz project by the HOTEL INC nonprofit that works with people who are housing insecure, and he was approved for purchasing one of the townhomes.
This will be my first experience owning a home. I've always rented. It gets expensive.
The Build Blitz starts in earnest next Monday, when as many as 200 volunteers are expected to work on getting the townhomes under roof, and it will give local residents like Ferguson an opportunity to move into affordable homes made possible by sponsorships and the work of volunteers.
Cooked up by Habitat Executive Director Rodney Goodman, the Build Blitz is a response to an existing housing shortage worsened by the December 2021 tornadoes that destroyed some 500 local homes.
"We decided to do this in February," Goodman said Saturday as he helped out at the work site. "We had planned to do three homes this year, but we ramped it up after the tornado."
Goodman's goal is to get the residences — six 3-bedroom units and four 4-bedroom units — completed by early October, a timeline he described as "insane" during April's kickoff to the Build Blitz.
"It's still a crazy project," Goodman said Saturday as he watched the walls come together under the direction of the Louisville-based Help Build Hope program that is part of the CrossRoads Missions organization. "But everything is coming together."
Saturday's wall-building was a big step toward completing the ambitious project.
Sponsored by First Christian, Christ Episcopal and Bowling Green Presbyterian churches at a total cost of $84,000, the wall assembly moved Habitat closer to being able to kick off next week's building frenzy.
Goodman said walls were completed for three of the townhomes, adding to four others completed through a project sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Christ United Methodist Church. He expects the other three sets of walls to be completed this week.
That will set the stage for a bevy of volunteers to descend on Durbin Estates and build the homes that will benefit Ferguson and other locals who have been approved by Habitat for purchasing them.
Those purchases will be much more affordable than typical real estate these days, thanks to some funding help.
The city of Bowling Green has pumped more than $600,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds into the project, and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund and the Kentucky Housing Corporation are putting $400,000 each into it.
That cash infusion means families meeting income guidelines will have a monthly mortgage of around $600 when they purchase the townhomes. For those qualifying for additional federal subsidies, the cost could be even lower.
Like Ferguson, Kendra Alexander was on site Saturday working on the walls as part of her "sweat equity" investment into owning one of the townhomes.
A single mother who works in child care, Alexander said she has always rented.
"This is a step out of my comfort zone," she said. "I'm nervous but overwhelmed with excitement. I'm just very thankful for this opportunity."
In order to get Alexander, Ferguson and others into the townhomes, Goodman said Habitat needs as many volunteers as possible to show up next week and get the homes under roof.
Those interested in volunteering can visit the habitatbg.org website for more information and to register.