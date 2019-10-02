Masters' Supply, a Louisville-based wholesaler of plumbing, industrial and heating and air conditioning products, has opened a new location at 4502 Louisville Road in Bowling Green.
The 12,000-square-foot location includes a Creative Kitchen & Bath store, which is a subsidiary of Masters' Supply.
Founded in 1939, Masters' Supply has seven locations in Kentucky and plans to expand into Indiana.
This new business has six local employees, according to Logan Hines, interior designer for Creative Kitchen & Bath.
