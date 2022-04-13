The SOKY Marketplace Pavilion offered shelter from the rain Wednesday afternoon for several law enforcement officers and others who gathered for lunch at the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers Feed the Force Fundraiser.
The annual event is the largest fundraiser for the local Crime Stoppers organization, a nonprofit agency that offers cash rewards to people who report anonymous tips that lead to arrests and prosecution for unsolved crimes.
Four food trucks were on hand to serve lunches at the Feed the Force event – Cotton BBQ, Ladybugs’ Fritters and Fries, Lost River Pizza and Yellow Polka Dot Panini.
In previous years, the local Crime Stoppers organized an annual Eye Opener breakfast featuring a guest speaker and a raffle, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused organizers to adjust.
Stephen Harmon, vice president of the South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers board of directors, said Wednesday was the second year for the food truck concept.
“The Feed the Force event has been so popular that we’ve been reluctant to go back (to the breakfast),” Harmon said. “The money that’s generated here through buying tickets and from our sponsors makes possible the tip money that’s really the lifeblood of our organization.”
The Crime Stoppers program allows people to provide anonymous information over the phone or online about criminal activity, with tips paid to those whose information leads to arrests.
Local media aids in the effort by publicizing unsolved crimes for which Crime Stoppers solicits information.
With local law enforcement furnished by the public with information on crimes, the Crime Stoppers program is meant to promote public cooperation with law enforcement efforts and foster better relations between police and the community at large.
The Crime Stoppers board manages the agency with the help of a police coordinator.
Since its inception, South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers has paid out more than $135,000 in rewards for tips.
“We’re lucky to have the relationship we have with law enforcement groups and we’re lucky to get people to call in and give us tips so we can help solve crimes,” Harmon said.
