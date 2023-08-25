A judge has dismissed a criminal case against former Simpson County Sheriff Chris Cline that had been lingering in the courts for nearly a decade.
Cline, 54, was indicted in 2014 in Warren County on 41 counts of attempt/obtain controlled substances by fraud/false statement/forgery and a count of first-degree official misconduct.
A litany of health problems resulting from injuries that Cline sustained on duty effectively stalled any progress on the case.
On Monday, Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines dismissed the case following a motion to dismiss from Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner that signaled that her office will decline further prosecution.
Cline was elected sheriff in 2010, but resigned from his post in 2013, citing at the time medical reasons.
The indictment against Cline alleged that he engaged in fraudulent means to obtain prescription drugs in Warren and Simpson counties from 2011-13 by misrepresenting or knowingly withholding information from a medical practitioner and used his official sheriff's vehicle on at least one occasion in 2013 to drive from Simpson County to Warren County to fill out a prescription that had been obtained fraudulently.
Cline, who was a Kentucky State Police trooper prior to becoming sheriff, appeared at court hearings in the early stages of the criminal case, using a walker to assist with mobility.
The former sheriff was not present for several years of scheduled court hearings, during which his attorney, Alan Simpson, said that Cline was contending with multiple medical issues.
Simpson said Wednesday that his client has essentially become bedridden and his health has deteriorated to the point that he would be unable to physically sit through a jury trial.
"Chris' case was unfortunate because, like a lot of people who have had severe injuries, they tend to develop a dependency on prescription medication for pain relief," Simpson said. "Chris was a fine law enforcement officer, he was injured on the job on a couple of occasions and his injuries were very severe. As he became sheriff, he was dealing with a full-time job and still had an enormous amount of pain and that's how he got himself in this situation."
Bumgarner said that dismissing the case was an option that had been considered by her predecessor, current Warren Circuit Judge Chris Cohron, but Cohron left office before tendering a dismissal order for a judge to sign.
"We have continued to monitor Mr. Cline's health, which has deteriorated to the point that he is unable to proceed to trial," Bumgarner said.
The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning that Bumgarner can present it to another grand jury if Cline's medical condition improves.
Court records that are part of the case file indicate that Cline had undergone multiple spinal surgeries, developed infections twice related to his operations, experienced vocal cord paralysis, had difficulty eating and talking, used a reclining wheelchair and required assistance to meet most basic needs.
A doctor who evaluated Cline concluded there was no significant potential for Cline to recover basic physical functions.