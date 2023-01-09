The criminal case against a former Western Kentucky University student who was accused of rape at a fraternity house has been dismissed, but the man who was arrested remains the subject of a lawsuit.
An order entered Dec. 27 in Warren District Court dismissed criminal charges against Ben Massingille.
The 23-year-old Massingille was arrested in 2021 by the Western Kentucky University Police Department on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
A woman who was a WKU student at the time reported to police that Massingille forcibly raped her at the Sigma Nu fraternity house on Center Street in the early morning hours of Feb. 27, 2021.
Massingille was also accused of having prevented the woman from leaving the room where the alleged assault occurred.
Though a judge found probable cause to refer the case to a grand jury in 2021 following a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court, it was ultimately never presented to a grand jury.
“After a review of all the facts and circumstances surrounding the case, the decision was made to not seek further prosecution,” said Warren Circuit Judge Chris Cohron, who was Warren County commonwealth’s attorney when the case was officially dismissed.
While Massingille no longer faces criminal charges, he remains a defendant in a civil suit brought by the alleged victim.
The lawsuit names as defendants Massingille, WKU, Sigma Nu Fraternity and its WKU chapter, WKU President Timothy Caboni, WKU Title IX coordinator Andrea Anderson, WKU director of student activities Charley Pride and WKU assistant director of Greek life Andrew Rash.
Massingille is accused in the lawsuit of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, while the university and Sigma Nu are accused of negligence and gross negligence.
The WKU employees named in the lawsuit are accused of negligent hiring, training, retention and supervision and negligent infliction of emotional distress.
The alleged victim reported being treated at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital for injuries and undergoing a sexual assault exam, with the alleged events prompting her to withdraw from WKU and undergo counseling.
“WKU allowed an environment rife with sex discrimination and hostility to flourish in its Greek life communities and failed to take reasonable actions to remedy it despite being on notice,” attorney Leslie Pescia, representing the alleged victim, said in the lawsuit, filed last year in Warren Circuit Court.
Massingille’s attorney, David Broderick, has filed a response denying all the allegations against Massingille.
No trial date has been set in the lawsuit, which remains active in circuit court.
