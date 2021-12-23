Organizations are providing free mental health counseling to anyone impacted or displaced by the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
The American Red Cross and LifeSkills of Bowling Green have counselors providing such services in the former Sears location at Greenwood Mall.
Judy Nicholson, disaster mental health manager for the Red Cross, said crisis counseling has provided “positive effects” for survivors of environmental tragedies.
“What we encounter with our clients changes throughout the days,” she said. “We encounter people kind of in stun mode. They are in shock. The immediate needs are shelter, safety and the reassurance they are going to be taken care of.
“It’s a lot of reaching out and doing some reassuring,” she said. “It’s helping them think through the next steps and normalizing their feelings. Sometimes, we need to let go and let these feelings wash over us.”
Nicholson said many counselors have been visiting with displaced local victims who are living in hotels.
One particular area of concern has been assisting parents with how to talk with their children about the events of the past couple weeks.
Assistance has also been given to volunteers who have been devoting their time to cleaning up the destruction left behind by the tornadoes.
“When they see or hear the tragedy constantly, they sometimes need a corner to talk with us. They need a break as well,” Nicholson said. “When we can lift somebody up for a day and bear witness to their tragedy, it kind of clears things up for them. It doesn’t make things better, but it helps get them to those next steps so they can eventually move forward.”
Nicholson advised people looking for ways to improve their mental well-being on their own to engage with “regular activities” and return to normalcy as much as possible.
“Also, allow others to help you,” she said. “Allow yourself to have feelings. Don’t hide the fact that you are fearful, angry or sad. Looking to your neighbor is another positive way. We have also seen this community take care of each other. That’s very, very helpful for recovery. It gives a sense of unity, purpose and power. This has been a beautiful community to work with.”
Counselors are available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and on Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. at the former Sears site.
LifeSkills President and CEO Joe Dan Beavers said his organization has also set up an outpatient unit at the site for a more localized response.
Beavers said LifeSkills counselors treated about 180 people on Monday and Tuesday this week.
“It’s a great example of how local and national partners can work together during a time like this,” Beavers said. “Half of the building is more national services and entities while the other half is more locally-focused. It’s been beautiful to see how the larger response to this tragedy is happening.”
He said patients have been from every age group, and they have been treated for a variety of mental issues stemming from the tornadoes including PTSD and forms of survivor’s guilt.
“Some of those folks are dealing with substantial crisis,” Beavers said. “I encourage anyone who had damage from the storm or who has been displaced to stop by here. Our crisis hotline is also open 24/7 at 270-843-4357.”
While many local students are on Christmas break, that hasn’t stopped Warren County Public Schools from providing counseling to students and families.
Director of Student Services Todd Hazel said WCPS has gotten many referrals for assistance through the school system website and is acting quickly to assist those in need.
“As soon as this (the tornadoes) happened, my mindset went to the trauma and PTSD related to this storm,” Hazel said. “We have a link on our website where people can go to ask for counseling.”
Hazel said the free assistance has been provided through Zoom calls and by referring families to adequate services for additional help.
He said the link on the school system’s website to ask for counseling will be running even on Christmas.
“We are not going away just because it’s a break,” Hazel said. “We will provide any support or assistance that’s needed. The response from the community and from my colleagues has just been amazing.”
