It may be hard for most of us to name one good thing about this pandemic-plagued, politically uncertain year, but Tim Westbrook can name several.
The Alvaton farmer, after years of subpar commodity prices and often-uncooperative weather, is staring out of the cab of his combine at what is shaping up as a memorable year for those who make their living from the earth.
A good growing season, crop-destroying wind storms in the Midwest and increased demand for U.S.-grown crops in China have conspired to make 2020 a farmer’s dream.
“It’s looking up,” Westbrook said Monday as he prepared to harvest the last of his corn crop. “We have an excellent corn crop, and our soybeans are looking good, too.
“Prices are looking good, after we’ve had several years in a row of not the best prices. It has definitely been kind of a relief. My banker will be happy.”
The numbers back up Westbrook’s assessment.
The Louisville office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is predicting record yields for corn and soybeans in Kentucky.
Corn yield is estimated at 181 bushels an acre, which would top the 2017 record of 178. The estimated soybean yield of 55 bushels an acre would eclipse the 2017 record of 53.
“Crop conditions were generally better than average for most of the season,” said David Knopf, director of the NASS Kentucky field office.
Good growing conditions like this year’s can often lead to lower prices, though, as supply surpasses demand. Except when they don’t, as in this topsy-turvy 2020.
An ill wind quite literally blew through the Midwest in August, when a potent straight-line wind storm called a derecho destroyed about 10 million acres of crops and flipped commodity markets on their head.
“They had that storm go through, and they’ve also suffered a terrible drought since then,” Westbrook said. “I hate it for them, but it has helped our market.”
How much has it helped?
Soybean prices, which hovered around $8.50 a bushel in May, are now up to around $10.50. Likewise, corn prices have rebounded from the $3.20-a-bushel range in the spring to more than $4 this month.
“In the spring, some farmers’ attitudes had dipped to some of the lowest I’ve seen,” said Mike Bullock, a retired agriculture specialist with Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College. “Some people were very depressed.
“But the attitude on the farms has really turned around. A lot of these farmers are going to have very good years.”
Much of that optimism is coming from an unlikely source: China.
Due in part to a Sino-U.S. trade agreement that calls for China to buy an additional $32 billion worth of U.S. agriculture products over two years above a baseline based on 2017 figures, exports to the communist country have hit record levels in recent months.
“China is fulfilling some of its responsibilities in trade,” the USDA’s Knopf said. “When you combine that with other factors, it’s looking more positive for Kentucky farmers.”
One of those farmers, Mark Chapman of the Woodburn area, said the increased exports to China are a big reason for the unusual high-yield, high-price phenomenon.
“From the end of July into August we went from what was looking like a surplus of corn and beans to a high demand,” Chapman said. “China started buying crops in August.
“Most everybody expected, coming out of a big harvest, to be looking at pretty lean prices. The thing with China has really turned that around. Soybean prices have had a $2.50-per-bushel rally from the summer. That’s virtually unheard of.”
For a growing season that started with a frost that nipped much of the local wheat crop and then a coronavirus pandemic that created more uncertainty, this one has turned into what Bullock describes as “an optimistic outlook.”
How long can this cornucopia of good news continue for farmers?
While he’s enjoying the current environment, Chapman has been in agriculture long enough to know it could change.
“Compared to a year ago, it’s hard not to be optimistic, at least in the short run,” Chapman said. “But what happens after the election? Could China all of a sudden turn the spigot off?”
Knopf also knows the vagaries of agricultural markets could spoil this feel-good environment, but he believes farmers should relish this long-awaited moment.
“Farmers can get their heads above water for a while,” he said. “We all know prices could go back down. For now, it feels good and it should help morale a little bit.”
