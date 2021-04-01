Cross Check Quality Inspection expanding to new quarters

Toby McGinnis founded his company in the midst of the 2008-09 Great Recession, so it’s only fitting that he expand it during the economy-stifling coronavirus pandemic.
McGinnis, who in 2009 started Cross Check Quality Inspection after being laid off from his job at Tower Automotive, broke ground last week on a 45,000-square-foot headquarters for the fast-growing company.
The building, which will be located on Logistics Court next to South Central Kentucky Industrial Park on Nashville Road, is testament to the vision of McGinnis, a Bowling Green native and Greenwood High School graduate.
“I got laid off when the market crashed,” said McGinnis, a quality control engineer who recalled that 2009 genesis of his business. “I recognized that I wanted to own my own business. I hired three people, and we started sorting parts.”
As the company’s name suggests, Cross Check specializes in quality inspections, working with manufacturers to find and correct any defects in their products.
“When quality issues arise in the manufacturing world, not all facilities have the manpower needed in-house to resolve the issues,” he said. “We offer solutions to address and correct quality concerns, preventing defective or suspect products from reaching customers.”
The company works with many local manufacturers, but McGinnis said Cross Check now has a broad reach from the building it has been leasing on Industrial Drive.
“We have customers throughout the United States who send us parts to inspect and package,” McGinnis said. “Many of them make automobile parts, and Ford and General Motors expect zero defects.”
A Cross Check team that McGinnis said totals 167 people works to find any defects and help clients correct them.
It’s an important service, Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ron Bunch said.
“Cross Check plays an important role in the region’s manufacturing ecosystem,” Bunch said. “They support national, regional and local manufacturing companies, helping to keep their operations running smoothly.”
In addition to quality inspections, McGinnis said the new headquarters will allow Cross Check to offer staffing, warehousing, distribution and assembly services to its clients.
He said the new building will have a 10,000-square-foot inspection area and 30,000 square feet of warehouse space to go with 11 offices.
Most of the company’s employees, McGinnis explained, are inspectors located elsewhere.
Although he said the headquarters project will be “big enough” to meet his needs and doesn’t plan to expand it anytime soon, McGinnis isn’t ruling out an expansion of his workforce as his company’s growth continues.
