Cross Check Quality Inspection expanding to new quarters

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky... Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties. .Heavy rain from Tuesday night will cause the river to rise. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk. The next statement will be issued before noon today. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Saturday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Green River at Woodbury. * Until late Friday night. * At 11:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.7 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 27.6 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods. Water overflows lock wall. &&