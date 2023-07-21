For eight weeks, the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure 2023 team has been biking cross-country to raise money and awareness for the Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to eliminate poverty housing. The team stopped in Bowling Green on Wednesday afternoon after biking 94 miles through the rain from Madisonville.
“The wind was blowing the rain so hard it stung,” said Bill Huxtable, who is the oldest rider on this journey at the age of 71. “It wasn't real heavy, but that didn’t matter because it was still wet and miserable.”
Their adventure began in La Jolla, California, and will end in Wilmington, North Carolina. The team is averaging 76 miles a day. They will be stopping for nine build days during their journey, with four of those in Kentucky. On Tuesday, they worked in Dawson Springs and on Thursday were working in Frankfort.
“I always wanted to go across the United States on my bike ... ” Huxtable said. “Just a goal, just a bucket list thing. I wanted to do it with a purpose and the purpose here is building for people who can't afford housing or fixing housing, so they can stay in their houses.”
The team was originally made up of 21 people but only nine remain. The group has a little over two weeks remaining on their journey.
“I really thought about heading home,” said Brent Beerly, a resident of Royal Oak, Maryland. “It's an adjustment to the communal living. The biking is challenging in the beginning while you're building up your strength, but the communal living is also a challenge because you're sleeping on church floors with 15 or 20 other people.”
But Beerly said he has enjoyed the trip so much that he plans to join another bike ride in the future.
“It has turned out to be a really sacred experience for me,” Beerly said.
The Fuller Center for Housing helps families have simple and decent places to live through repair work and new home builds. It was founded in 2005 and hosted its first bicycle adventure in 2008. Since then, more than 1.5 million miles have been ridden and more than $4 million has been raised.