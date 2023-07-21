tempImagevYTu3Z.jpg
Bill Huxtable and Brent Beerly pose for a picture after biking 94 miles to Bowling Green Wednesday.

 Izzy Lanuza /izzy.lanuza@bgdailynews.com

For eight weeks, the Fuller Center Bicycle Adventure 2023 team has been biking cross-country to raise money and awareness for the Fuller Center for Housing’s efforts to eliminate poverty housing. The team stopped in Bowling Green on Wednesday afternoon after biking 94 miles through the rain from Madisonville.

