A total of 100 holiday gift baskets were given to frontline workers at The Medical Center at Bowling Green last week courtesy of Crossland Community Church on High Street.
The baskets had snacks, candy and drinks in an effort to support those who have been on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crossland Director of Communications Savannah Smith said the idea came from church pastor Gregg Farrell, who wanted to assist these workers during the pandemic.
Coincidentally, Medical Center officials contacted the church to ask for thoughts and prayers. At that point, Crossland knew what they wanted to do.
“It was the right time and place to make a contribution,” Smith said. “We know we can’t do everything, but we know we can do something. We wanted to do whatever we could to make these times better for them. They are going through it day-in and day-out.”
“It’s incredible to see this love and support from the community even during these tough financial times,” Smith said.
The baskets began to be handed out among different stations at the hospital Friday. The intent is also to distribute them across The Medical Center’s entire system.
Roxanne Baier, director of patient experience at The Medial Center, said the staff has been excited and thankful.
“When the Crossland community reached out to say that they had put together 100 baskets for us, we thought it was amazing,” Baier said. “The staff is so thankful and grateful to have these. It means a lot to them to know that this community is behind them and supporting them through this time.”
“In the spring when we first got hit there was a lot of community support,” Baier added. “Just like everything else, it’s kind of backed off and people are trying to get back to their lives a little bit. Unfortunately, we have hit a larger surge than we were hit with in the springtime. The staff is working at 150% capacity, and so having this support from the community is so meaningful them.”
Baier also said the staff is also very excited to see that a vaccine for the virus is close to approval, but that the road back for these workers is going to be long and winding.
“That continued support is really going to hold them up and push them through this time,” Baier said. “I’ve had conversations with colleagues all over the country about the possible PTSD that is affecting our workers. I definitely think there is a lot of concern justifiably for what the long-term affects could be for people working in health care. We are a health care family, and we are all affected by what’s going on."
