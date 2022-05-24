Tickets will go on sale soon for two contemporary Christian music concerts at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
SKyPAC will welcome chart-topping singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Crowder on Sept. 23 and Kentucky native and two-time Grammy Award-winner Jason Crabb on Oct. 14.
Maddie McClure, marketing assistant at SKyPAC, said last year’s successful concert at SKyPAC by another contemporary Christian artist, Zach Williams, was one of the reasons to bring in other big names in that genre.
“Last fall, we were honored to host a sold-out show with Zach Williams,” she said. “It was a sell-out crowd, and we are looking forward to another great crowd. We thought with the Zach Williams show selling out, we would provide similar programming because that went over so well.”
Crowder has sold more than three million records and has three Grammy nominations. His most recent album, “Milk & Honey,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s “Top Christian Albums” chart.
In addition to Crabb’s Grammy wins, he also has 21 Dove Awards and was named the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards Artist and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with Song of the Year.
McClure said Crabb is from the Beaver Dam area and that “bringing in very well-known local talent is important to us.”
“Both performers have been recognized by the Grammy Awards and we are really excited to bring these well-renowned artists to southcentral Kentucky,” McClure said. “Our goal is to provide artistic excellence and we feel that both of these artists can provide that.”
Tickets to both performances will go on sale Thursday and will be available online at www.theskypac.com, by calling 270-904-1880 or in person at SKyPAC, 601 College St.
Prices start at $25, and by calling the box office to purchase, fees will be waived when both events are purchased together.