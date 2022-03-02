Parker-Bennett-Curry Elementary School first graders excitedly walked Wednesday morning into their library, where they participated in the school’s annual “Book Tasting.”
While students don’t actually taste literature, the library is decorated like a restaurant and students dress up like chefs while spending a few minutes “sampling” and looking through a stack of paperback books before picking three to take home and keep.
Terri Cleaver, the librarian and media specialist, said this was the third year the school has had the special event for first graders.
The free books are made possible through a grant from the nation’s largest children’s literacy nonprofit, Reading is Fundamental.
RIF was founded in 1966, and the organization’s website said it has distributed more than 420 million books and resources and has impacted the lives of 72 million children nationwide.
“For the past three years, we have been privileged to have this grant,” Cleaver said. “I tweak the event each year, but it’s always some sort of book tasting.”
She said the grant helps accomplish a major goal for the school, which is to put as many books in the hands of students as possible – especially at home.
While students entered the library and sampled books one class at a time, all first graders at Parker-Bennett-Curry will go home with free books.
“Sometimes, this is the only place that they can get those,” Cleaver said. “We know that reading is the fundamental of all academics. If we can just get books in their hands, then that makes them more successful.”
Cleaver said most elementary schools around Bowling Green receive the grant, but it’s up to each to decide how students will pick books to take home.
She said the tasting has encouraged kids to read more, even if she has to sometimes stress to students they aren’t allowed to literally taste the books.
“The first year that we did it, the kids really loved it,” Cleaver said. “Some of our kids don’t have that experience of going to a sit-down meal so they get the experience of going into a restaurant and pretending. They get little chef’s hats and aprons, and it’s really an experience they enjoy.”
Students from Ainsley Minton’s class were the first to step inside the pretend restaurant Wednesday.
First grader Jostin Ramos said he was “very excited” for the tasting.
“I like to read sometimes,” Ramos said. “This will make me read more. I feel like a chef.”
Fellow classmate Anastashia Stanley shared Jostin’s enthusiasm and said reading makes her feel good.
“I was really looking forward to getting the books,” she said. “I’m happy, and I’m going to read these a lot.”
