The Cumberland Trace Elementary School site-based decision-making council named curriculum coordinator Lori Darnell as the school’s new principal Monday.
Darnell has worked at Cumberland Trace since 2016 in a variety of positions, such as extended school services coordinator, building assessment coordinator and professional learning community lead. She has also taught sixth grade reading, science and social studies.
“Mrs. Darnell’s familiarity and experience in the Cumberland Trace Elementary school community will serve her well as she transitions into the lead principal role. Her passion for developing positive relationships with students and staff is admirable, which should build upon the family culture that currently exists in Cumberland Trace,” Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said in a news release. “With Mrs. Darnell’s leadership, I am confident that our students will continue to excel both inside and outside of the classroom.”
Darnell is a product of Western Kentucky University, earning her Bachelor of Science in elementary education, Master of Arts in teacher leadership and Rank 1 in administration all on the Hill. She has nine years of experience in education.
“I just want to thank our Site-Based Decision Making Council and Mr. Clayton for entrusting me in becoming the new principal of Cumberland Trace Elementary,” Darnell said in the news release. “I have been blessed to call this school home for the past six years, not only as a curriculum coordinator but also as a teacher and parent. I am so excited to continue to work with the very best staff, parents, and community to ensure we help our students to learn as much as they can to be the best they can. I am excited for the future of our great school.”