Construction crews work to excavate and repair a sinkhole located about 30 feet deep in the parking lot of Cumberland Trace Elementary on Friday, June 16, 2023. The school will temporarily close next Monday to allow crews to safely dig around a water main and repair the sinkhole. (Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com)
Cumberland Trace Elementary will close next Monday as construction crews repair a parking lot sinkhole.
“Basically we’ve got water line by a sinkhole we’re having to excavate down, and the water line is in the pathway,” said Chris Mcintyre, chief financial officer for Warren County Public Schools. “The most efficient way to remediate that situation is to power down the school, and that starts Monday.”
Mcintyre said the temporary shutdown is a preventative measure so crews can safely dig around a water main.
“So if they dig into it or it busts, there’s no issue at the school,” he said. “So if that pipe gets jarred or the earth moves and the pipe falls, it doesn’t all of a sudden dump thousands of gallons of water into that hole.”
He said a depression in the asphalt was discovered “probably around spring break,” prompting exploratory digging that found the culprit.
“But we didn’t want to start (work in the) parking lot or what’s going on at the school while school was in session, so we strategically scheduled it for once school let out,” Mcintyre said.
Mcintyre said the opening of the sinkhole was located about 30 feet deep in the ground.
“To find that throat of a sinkhole, sometimes you’re digging down 30 feet to find a hole that’s two or three inches in diameter,” he said. “You can never tell until you get down there.”
He said the repairs should be done by the "middle of July at the latest."
Summer camp is in session at Cumberland Trace. According to signage at the school's entrance, camp will move to Natcher Elementary beginning on the 20th.