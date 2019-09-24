Between its open-concept classrooms and classes for seventh and eighth grade students, a lot has changed over Cumberland Trace Elementary School’s 50-year history.
However, for Bob Hancock – the school’s first principal – at least one thing remains true.
“Kids are my favorite people and always have been,” he said.
This weekend, Hancock plans to gather with former students, teachers and principals to commemorate the school’s 50th anniversary. The school will host a celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a special program at 2:30 p.m.
The event will feature school memorabilia and photographs, and commemorative bricks will be sold for $100. Proceeds will go toward a new playground for the school.
Mary Evans, who retired as the school’s principal in 2015 after serving 19 years there, is helping organize the celebration. Pausing to reflect on the impact of education and educators is well worth it, she said.
“We have had such a wonderful team of people working there who have been united in their focus on meeting the needs of students and ensuring that they are successful to the fullest extent possible,” she said.
The school reunion will likely rekindle old memories for Hancock, who said the school takes its name from a route former President Andrew Jackson took between his plantation in Nashville and Washington.
When the school opened in August 1969, it featured an open-concept design, which was considered a novel idea in K-12 education at the time. The school was laid out with five “pods,” with the largest pod housing the library, multipurpose and office spaces in the center.
Hancock recalled a conversation he had with the superintendent at the time about how to distinguish the school’s hallways so students wouldn’t get lost, ultimately settling on painting each one red, green, yellow or blue for different grade levels.
The school’s design required some adjustment and creative problem-solving from teachers, Hancock said. With virtually all of the school open, all of its teachers taught the same subject simultaneously, cycling through math, reading and other lessons, he said.
Teresa Stivers, who taught at Cumberland Trace for 32 years, was at the school when it opened and described it as a cutting-edge destination.
“People would come from all over to observe us,” she said.
Despite the challenges teachers faced getting used to the open-classroom concept, Hancock said the school led the district in test scores after its opening year. Eventually, the design fell out of favor with the broader decline of the open-education movement, and the school has undergone drastic renovations since.
Times weren’t always cheerful, however.
Hancock remembers tragedies too, including the death of a student who was struck by a school bus, and a teacher who died of a sudden brain aneurysm.
“That’s etched in my mind and will be forever,” Hancock said.
Still, Hancock said the school’s success grew over time, drawing more and more students before other elementary schools were opened.
“You might say that Briarwood and Natcher are children of Cumberland Trace,” he said.
Hancock credits that success to partnerships with parents, citing one program that allowed parents to work as teacher’s aides in classrooms as an example. The program regularly drew about 35 to 40 parents a year while reducing teachers’ workloads, he said.
Throughout her career, more than three decades of it spent at Cumberland Trace, Stivers has seen so much change. One foundational lesson has carried it through it all.
“If a kid realizes that you love him, learning will take place,” she said. “It’s just so important for them to know that you care.”
