In a showcase of support and solidarity, Cumberland Trace Elementary School students gathered to cheer on their friends with a schoolwide parade to mark World Down Syndrome Day.
Students with Down syndrome and other special needs were escorted around the school Monday in golf carts by faculty members while their classmates lined the parade route and celebrated their friends.
The students held signs of support, popped confetti and gave parade participants high-fives.
Principal Wes Cottongim said the school’s third annual parade has gotten bigger each year and benefits everyone at the school.
“The benefits are endless, honestly,” Cottongim said. “The point of today is to honor our friends and students who have Down syndrome. More than that, this is a ‘thank you’ to them as well. They do so much for us, and they lift us up every day.
“We have some other students with special needs so we want to be sure not to leave anyone out,” he said. “We end up inviting all of those friends, and we recognize them all. We end up making a big party out of it.”
Last year’s event was held at the former Cumberland Trace Elementary School site, where students were escorted in Corvettes.
This was the first parade at the new school, and students were able to celebrate their classmates in a more intimate setting.
Cottongim participated in Monday’s celebration by escorting multiple students in the parade.
“It puts it all in perspective,” he said of his involvement with special-needs students. “Whenever I’m having a hard day I go to their classroom. If I need a pick-me-up I go to their classroom. The least that we can do for one day is to give them a thank you for all they do. It’s just so fun and it gets everyone involved.”
Law enforcement blocked off entrances to the school so the parade could proceed safely, and the school’s cooks and custodians also took part in the event.
Child-friendly festive music was also played throughout the celebration by a DJ.
Asher Lewis was one of the students who was celebrated by his classmates at the parade.
Asher was escorted around the school parking lot multiple times while his classmates chanted his name and cheered for him.
A few of his friends even drew and gifted him a picture of his favorite wrestler, John Cena.
“It felt so good,” Asher said of the parade and his new drawing. “It felt awesome giving everyone a high-five. I feel very happy.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
