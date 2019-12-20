Southern Recycling will continue its curbside recycling program in Warren County through March 31, but the future of the program that allows county residents to have their paper, plastic, aluminum, glass and cardboard picked up remains in doubt.
Warren Fiscal Court on Friday accepted the recommendation of county Environmental Planning and Assistance Coordinator Stan Reagan to modify the exclusive recycling franchise agreement with Southern Recycling, which asked for the change because of erosion in the market for recyclables.
“Recycling markets worldwide have been in the dumper,” Reagan told the magistrates at Friday’s meeting. “There’s a glut of plastics, and paper and glass aren’t worth anything. Even tin cans and aluminum are hard to get rid of.”
The recyclables market took a big hit in April 2018, when China stopped accepting plastics and other recyclables. China had been the destination for about 40 percent of U.S. paper, plastics and other recyclables that were then turned into marketable products.
The drying-up of that market has squeezed recycling companies nationwide, and Reagan said Southern Recycling is losing about $30,000 per month on the curbside service.
Southern Recycling has had the curbside franchise with the county since 1995, when recycling was instituted as a way to meet a statewide goal of reducing the amount of waste going to landfills by 25 percent.
When the company asked to be released from its key responsibilities for the remainder of a contract that runs through July 31, it created an urgency for Reagan to begin looking for a new recycling franchisee.
Reagan said Friday that the county intends to issue new requests for proposals for trash and recycling services. In the meantime, he said the franchise agreement with Southern Recycling will continue through July 31, although the company’s curbside pickup will end March 31.
He said Southern Recycling can collect the red recycling bins in March or residents can keep them. The company will also remove the collection bins that are at fire stations and other drop-off areas in the county March 31.
Southern Recycling will maintain a drop-off location at its headquarters at 63 N. Graham Drive until July 31.
“By then we hope to have something in place,” Reagan said.
What form the recycling program takes in the future could be drastically different, Reagan said.
He said one or more of the county’s five approved waste franchisees could also handle recycling. The county could also go to a model similar to that of Logan County, where recyclables are picked up monthly instead of weekly.
“We’re still looking at alternatives,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said. “But at this point we don’t have an answer.”
Reagan said companies submitting proposals are expected to have 90 days to research and submit their sealed RFP to fiscal court, which will review each proposal.
The magistrates also voted Friday to authorize Buchanon to sign an agreement with Bowling Green’s Hughes and Coleman law firm and three other law firms that are involved in lawsuits attempting to collect damages from Purdue Pharma and other companies involved in manufacturing and selling opioid drugs and fueling the opioid addiction crisis.
Hughes and Coleman is working with the Fears Nachawati and Ferrer Poirot Wansbrough law firms of Dallas as well as the Motley Rice firm based in Washington.
“We’re already working with those three firms, and some cases are pending,” said Lee Coleman of Hughes and Coleman. “There have already been some settlements for individual counties. In my estimation, there are going to be many billions of dollars in settlements.”
Buchanon said the county can enter into the lawsuits at no cost but with great potential benefit.
“There’s no risk to taxpayers,” he said, “but there’s some opportunity to recover funds for our citizens.”
The judge-executive said a “large percentage” of any money received would have to be used for addiction and recovery programs. He said the rest can be used by local governments for the “benefit of its citizens.”
In other action Friday, the magistrates approved spending $15,000 for Arnold Consulting Engineering Services to prepare a bid package for two projects at Phil Moore Park proposed by county Parks and Recreation Department Director Chris Kummer.
Kummer presented a plan to build a 960-square-foot storage building for use by the Bowling Green Kiwanis Club to store Soap Box Derby cars and related materials and a 690-square-foot building to be used for storing a parks department tractor and other equipment. The estimated cost of the two buildings is $277,000.
Kummer said he hopes to have bids presented to fiscal court in 30 to 60 days.
The magistrates also approved a proposal by Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon to transfer $302,709.03 from a historical inmate account to the jail’s canteen fund. The money comes from funds left over in inmate accounts that the jail has not been able to return.
“We have to exhaust all means of returning the money,” Harmon said. “If we can’t return it, the law allows us to transfer money to the canteen fund.”
The canteen fund money can be used to enhance the well-being of inmates and for safety and security projects.
Harmon also got approval from fiscal court for the transfer at no cost of two mini buses from Sandy Valley Transportation Services to the Warren County Regional Jail. The vehicles will be used for transporting inmates involved in the jail’s Felon Reentry Equal Employment Directive work release program.
Also approved was an expense of $11,244.31 to Wright Implement for a replacement mower at Buchanon Park, a $14,140.75 expenditure to Carpet Place of Bowling Green for replacing flooring at Phil Moore Park and a 48-month lease agreement with Scheller’s Fitness and Cycling in the amount of $22,770.14 for fitness equipment for the senior center at Ephram White Park.
