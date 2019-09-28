Tuesday will mark the first time ever Kentucky’s parents, teachers and students will be able to see how their schools and districts fare under a new five-star rating system.
Each school’s one- to five-star rating – performance on indicators like reading and math proficiency and achievement gaps between student groups – will go live through an online dashboard at kyschoolreportcard.com.
In both the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren County Public Schools, officials plan to keep parents in the loop and send individualized student reports home to parents after fall break.
“We’ll continue with that same process of trying to provide a good overview of what the data means, and then I think also, big picture, just reminding folks that it’s a snapshot,” Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton said.
“It does not tell the whole story of what is occurring in our schools, and at the end of the day what’s most important to us is how each individual student is performing,” he said.
The revamped school accountability system comes in the wake of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which replaced the No Child Left Behind Act in 2015. According to the Kentucky Department of Education, it’s been working to align the state’s new five-star system with that law.
The system does not rest solely upon students’ proficiency on state exams. Education stakeholders from across the state have had a hand in shaping the system over the last four years with their feedback.
Because of that, a school’s overall five-star rating is informed by its proficiency, student growth, graduation rate and transition readiness (formerly known as college and career readiness).
When the system goes live on Tuesday, parents will be able to view their school’s performance on those indicators (ranging from very low to very high).
Achievement gaps, or significant performance between student groups, will also factor into the ratings school’s receive. Schools that would otherwise be four or five-star schools will instead be docked by one star if they have significant achievement gaps, such as between black and white students.
Federal school designations will also be viewable through the online data dashboard.
For the 2018-19 school year release, qualifying schools will be designated with the labels of Comprehensive Support and Improvement or Additional Targeted Support and Improvement. The Kentucky Department of Education is required to identify schools with these labels under state and federal law.
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, elementary, middle or high schools will be designated as CSI if they score within the bottom 5 percent of all schools in that level. A high school with less than an 80 percent graduation rate also fits that category. Schools assigned this label must create an improvement plan and be audited by a “turnaround team” that can be selected by the local board of education.
The Additional Targeted Support and Improvement label is a newer status, introduced by Senate Bill 175 this year.
Last fall, 13 local schools between Warren County Public Schools and the Bowling Green Independent School District were identified as needing “Targeted Support and Improvement.”
At the time, it meant those schools had at least one student group – in many cases students with disabilities, students of color and English learner students – performing as poorly as schools in the bottom 5 percent statewide.
Statewide in 2018, as many as 418 schools were identified with the TSI Tier II label, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
Beginning with assessment reporting this fall, the Kentucky Department of Education will adopt the new ATSI terminology and designate any school identified as TSI Tier in 2018 that failed to exit that status as ATSI.
It’s worth noting that funding will not be withheld from schools that do not perform highly. On the contrary, schools identified as CSI will receive additional funding and support from the state, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.
