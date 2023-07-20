Cut cable line investigated in Logan JUSTIN STORY justin.story@bgdailynews.com Justin Story Author email Jul 20, 2023 Jul 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A fiber cable line was intentionally cut Wednesday in Logan County, leaving several without internet, phone or 911 service, according to police.The Logan County Sheriff's Office received a complaint around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday of a cable line that had been cut with a saw or similar device near Lewisburg.The outage affected several people south of Lewisburg, the sheriff's office said. Law enforcement is seeking information from anyone who witnessed suspicious activity around 6 p.m. just north of the Flower Barn near Ky. 431 and Ky. 106 in Lewisburg, the sheriff's office said.People with access to video cameras that recorded footage of that area in that time frame have been asked by the sheriff's office to check their footage for any suspicious activity.Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at (270) 726-4911. — Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin Story Author email Follow Justin Story Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesDeborah J. Wilkins (Tomes)Hudson brothers taking different paths to successDeborah Wilkins, former WKU general counsel, dies at 63James Andrew "Andy" WilkinsBG man pleads guilty in 2019 homicideMobile home rezoning given unanimous approval on first voteBGPD legal team responds to discrimination lawsuit from officerDowntown traffic survey shows need for better communication'This is what it looks like to survive': Mobile home tenants fear potential rezoningDanny Lee Turner Images Videos National News AP News Summary at 3:56 p.m. EDT After nearly 30 years, there's movement in the case of Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know AP Trending SummaryBrief at 3:50 p.m. EDT Missouri Supreme Court orders the GOP attorney general to stand down in fight over abortion costs What to stream this week: Steph Curry doc, Greta Van Fleet, 'Justified' returns and 'Minx' survives POLITICAL NEWS Four new casinos, video gambling could be on horizon as North Carolina Republicans negotiate Senate committee approves a bill to impose stronger ethics standards on Supreme Court justices House aims to ease air travel delays with more money for air traffic controllers RFK Jr. denies making antisemitic comments as congressional Republicans give him a platform IRS whistleblowers air claims to Congress about 'slow-walking' of the Hunter Biden case Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory The Events Calendar is sponsored by Orchestra Kentucky https://www.theskypac.com/orchestra-kentucky/ Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView