When it comes to sourcing stylish face masks, Pan-Oston supervisor Mike Willis has become the go-to guy at his workplace in recent weeks – all thanks to his 9-year-old granddaughter, Kalia Preston, an aspiring fashion designer who often toils for hours with her sewing machine.
“She knows I’m a big Avengers fan,” Willis said, referencing his favorite custom mask Kalia sewed for him. It’s decorated with superheroes from the Marvel comics franchise, and it has elicited questions from his coworkers at Pan-Oston about where they can get their own.
Workers at the plant have been deemed essential amid the coronavirus outbreak, Willis said. Recently, operations have pivoted to manufacturing acrylic shields that can be placed between cashiers and customers in checkout lines. They’ve been shipped to Target, Walmart and Dollar General locations across the country, Pan-Oston President Jim Vance previously told the Daily News.
Kalia’s masks are being shipped to others, and she’s helping to supply her hometown in Scottsville, where many are clamoring for her trademark cloth masks crafted with exacting detail. Her grandfather describes Kalia as a “perfectionist.”
The pandemic has posed challenges for many, but “I think she’s learning valuable lessons from it,” Willis said.
It started with a sewing machine Kalia received as a gift last Christmas.
“She has always been into fashion and design,” Kalia’s mother, Kyeesha Preston, told the Daily News.
It was her grandfather’s request for a cloth mask that prompted Kalia to pick the machine back up again, studying tutorials on YouTube for tips.
“She really enjoys sewing,” her mother said, adding that Kalia works efficiently. Her record so far is 23 masks in a single day, and she’s often up late working on them. She has an eye for quality and doesn’t tolerate crooked lines on her masks. The masks have to look great.
“She gives it her all,” Kyeesha Preston said.
The project has kept both of them busy in a positive way, while also offering them a break from the rigors of nontraditional instruction at home. Preston, who was unfortunately laid off from her job as a restaurant worker, has now become her daughter’s full-time teacher.
“Trying to be the teacher and the mom, we had to find a balance,” Preston said, adding that her daughter’s school teachers have been prompt in offering their support. “We’re both having to learn.”
Kalia’s mask business isn’t only one way she’s reached out to her community. She’s helped the elderly and delivered baked goods to the local sheriff’s office.
Regardless of what the pandemic brings, Willis can be assured his granddaughter will remain humble and caring.
“That makes me more proud than anything I’d say,” he said.
