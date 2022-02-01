Bowling Green Daily News staff took home dozens of awards and General Excellence designations in the Kentucky Press Association’s annual newspapers contest.
The Daily News earned third place General Excellence in the news contest for the state’s largest newspapers and second place General Excellence in the advertising contest for all daily newspapers.
The awards were announced Jan. 21 during the KPA convention in Louisville. The contests were judged by newspaper professionals from other state press associations.
“We are extremely pleased that the hard work of our staff continues to be recognized,” Daily News Editor Steve Gaines said. “Our staff strives to ensure that the Daily News continues to be the leading source of news in southcentral Kentucky, and these awards are a fitting acknowledgment of their efforts.”
Individual news contest winners were:
Reporter Don Sergent won first place for best business story for a look at the region’s corn crop.
Managing Editor Wes Swietek won first-place awards for best use of multimedia and – along with Director of Digital Media Daniel Pike and freelance videographer Spencer Moye – best video for the first installment of the Histories & Mysteries series, “A life derailed.”
Photographer Grace Ramey won second-place awards for breaking news photo and feature photo; second and third place for general news picture; third place for picture essay; and second place for sports picture.
Reporter Aaron Mudd won third place in the best editorial writer category and third place for best investigative story or series for articles regarding redacted records at Western Kentucky University.
Copy desk chief and opinion page editor Eugene Embry won first place for best headline writer and second-place awards for best editorial writer, best editorial page and best front page.
Weekend editor Barry Rose won first place for best front page.
Sports editor Jeff Nations won second place for best sports section and second place for best headline writer.
Reporter Justin Story won third place for best feature story for an article regarding local business owner Chris Page.
In the advertising contest, Daily News winners were:
Sara Jones, department/discount jewelry, first place; food and alcohol, third place; clothing store, third place; and health care/medical, third place.
Andrea Dennis, automotive, first and second place.
Brandy Bemiss, hardware/appliance stores, first place.
Jackie DeJaynes, financial, third place; and entertainment/dining, second place.
Haylee Hazel Hayes, professional services, first place; and agriculture/lawn and garden, second place.
Tiffany Creager, real estate, first place.
Macy Manning, entertainment/dining, first place, best use of color, third place.