LEXINGTON – The Bowling Green Daily News earned numerous honors at the Kentucky Press Association’s annual meeting and awards event in Lexington this weekend.
The paper earned first place General Excellence in the Advertising category, and third place General Excellence in the editorial category against the state’s two largest newspapers.
“I am extremely proud of our entire staff at the Daily News for their showing in the Kentucky Press Association’s recent awards contest. The first place General Excellence win the advertising category and 3rd place win the editorial division against the two largest papers in the state, proves our commitment to excellence to our advertisers, subscribers, readers and the community as a whole,” said Daily News General Manager Joe Imel.
Individual Daily News winners were, in advertising, Andrea Dennis: 1st Place, Clothing Store, Automotive, 2nd Place, Automotive, 2nd Place, Healthcare/Medical, 1st Place, Special Events, 3rd Place, Creative Use of the Newspaper/Newspaper Promotion, 1st Place, Healthcare/Medical, 3rd Place;
Brandy Bemiss: 3rd Place, Professional Services, 1st Place, Professional Services, 2nd Place, Food and Alcohol, 3rd Place, Real Estate, 1st Place, Clothing Store, 2nd Place, Agriculture/Lawn and Garden, 1st Place, Agriculture/Lawn and Garden, 3rd Place, Best Holiday Ad, 1st Place, Special Events;
Haylee Hazel Hayes: 1st Place, Financial, 2nd Place, Professional Services, 2nd Place, Healthcare/Medical, 1st Place, Best Political Ad, 1st Place, Best Use of Color, 1st Place, Best Holiday Ad;
Sara Jones: 2nd Place, Department/Discount/Jewelry, 1st Place, Food and Alcohol, 1st Place, Real Estate, 3rd Place, Group Promotion, 1st Place, Sporting Goods/Athletics, 2nd Place, Special Events;
Tiffany Creager: 2nd Place, Multiple Advertiser/”Sig” Page, 2nd Place, Real Estate;
Staff: 3rd Place, Multiple Advertiser/”Sig” Page, 1st Place, Multiple Advertiser/”Sig” Page, 3rd Place, Special Sections/Preprints/Special Publications/Magazines,1st Place, Special Sections/Preprints/Special Publications/Magazines;
In editorial:
Don Sergent: 1st Place, Best Lede;
Eugene Embry: 1st Place, Best Front Page;
Grace Ramey: 1st Place, Best Breaking News Picture, 1st Place, Best Sports Picture Essay, 3rd Place, Best Feature Picture;
Jared MacDonald: 1st Place, Best Sports Feature Story, 1st Place, Best Sports Page/Section;
Jeff Nations, Jared MacDonald: 2nd Place, Best Special Section/Best Sports Special Section;
Micheal Compton: 3rd Place, Best Sports Feature Story;
Sarah Michels: 3rd Place, Best Lede;
Wes Swietek: 2nd Place, Best Editorial Page;
Joe Imel: 3rd Place, Best Sports Picture.
In addition, Daily News reporters Jake Moore and Sarah Michels won multiple awards for their work at the College Heights Herald and the Kentucky Kernel, respectively. Moore was named the 2022 Kentucky College Journalist of the Year and was part of a two-person team that won the Jon Fleischaker Freedom of Information Award. Michels was a staffer at the Kernel that won 1st place General Excellence in the College Newspaper Division.