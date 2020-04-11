For many local business owners, the coronavirus pandemic and resulting social distancing mandates have left them searching for lifelines as they try to stay afloat in uncharted waters.
Now, thanks to a new Business Assistance Program being launched by the Daily News and its affiliated media properties, a lifeline is available to ease concerns about marketing and advertising budgets.
Larry Jobe, director of sales for the Daily News, said the Business Assistance Program will match the advertising dollars spent by local businesses up to a total of $1 million.
Jobe said local business owners can apply for the program through the new 270BG smartphone app that is available for Apple and Android devices.
Once approved, a business will receive a 100 percent match in its advertising spending during the coronavirus crisis. The stimulus matching funds can be spent on any of the Daily News Media Group properties, including the Daily News, WDNS and WKCT radio, WDNZ TV-11, the 270BG app and any of the media group's digital holdings, including the bgdailynews.com website.
"This is a solution to help our local business community begin the path to recovery," Jobe said. "The money we have set aside for this program opens up the use of all of our media outlets singularly or in combined packages.
"It is unlike any other program that I have ever seen a media company launch. Our objective is to help our local businesses by providing access to the massive combined audience that we reach through all of our properties."
Jobe said the Business Assistance Program falls in line with the efforts of other local businesses to help southcentral Kentucky residents and fellow businesses during a crisis that has taken a toll on all types of large and small operations.
"In spite of their own struggles, many people in our communities are reaching out to help others," Jobe said. "We want to do our part as good corporate citizens."
The Daily News, because of its long history in the region, is uniquely positioned to offer such an assistance program, Jobe said.
"The Daily News has served this community since 1854, and we are committed to seeing it recover from this coronavirus challenge," he said. "We have a vested interest in seeing our business community succeed."
Jobe said the matching funds from the assistance program can help businesses recover quickly when the pandemic's social distancing and travel restrictions are lifted.
"Depending on the type of business, it can even help drive some business to them now," he said.
The fastest-growing region in Kentucky before the pandemic hit, Bowling Green and the surrounding counties are positioned to make a strong rebound, according to Jobe.
"Before this hit, our local economy was stronger than it has ever been," he said. "It will happen again. I believe we will come out of this stronger than ever before."
