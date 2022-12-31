The Daily News will be switching from carrier delivery to delivery by the United States Postal Service starting with Tuesday’s edition.
Papers will be continue to be delivered the same day they are published Monday through Saturday to a subscribers’ mailbox or Post Office box.
Along with the switch to all mail delivery, the Daily News also will be switching to an expanded weekend edition that, due to mail delivery constraints, will be delivered on Saturdays, starting Jan. 7.
The Saturday paper will look like what your Sunday paper has been – multiple sections, comics, inserts and fliers and coupons. We’ll be beefing up our weekend edition in the coming weeks, adding in some extra news pages so our readers can get a well-rounded edition filled with local, state and national news, high school and Western Kentucky sports and features that will last through the weekend.
The move aims in part to ensure more consistent delivery of the Daily News. Across the country, news carriers have become more difficult to hire and retain.
Many newspapers nationally have switched to delivery via USPS, with many more expected to start postal delivery in the coming months.
The change will also allow the Daily News to be available for delivery in more locations. The move to postal delivery will also allow the Daily News to invest more in continuing its role as the primary news source in southcentral Kentucky.
“By utilizing the postal service, we can guarantee that each subscriber will get the Daily News every day at the same time you get your mail. By moving to the postal service delivery, we can focus more of our resources on continuing to reliably gather and deliver the most important community news to our readers in nine-county region while also expanding our reach within southcentral Kentucky,” said Joe Imel, Daily News general manger said. “Our goal is to provide community-focused news to the approximately 300,000 residents of our region, and by using the USPS, we can serve a broader range of customers and focus all our resources on providing readers with the most important news, sports and human-interest stories from around our region.
“We have great carriers, but not enough of them,” Imel said. “Due to the current labor situation, we just don’t have enough reliable carriers to consistently deliver our or product. We want to thanks those carriers that have been there for us through the years.”
Some current Daily News circulation staff will be retained to work in other aspects of the paper’s delivery.
Here are a few common questions about mail delivery.
When will my paper be delivered?
The paper will be delivered Monday through Saturday at the same time as your regular mail is delivered.
What about the Sunday paper?
A Weekend Edition of the Daily News with all the features of the Sunday Daily News will be delivered on Saturday.
Will the cost be the same?
Yes.
Will anything else change?
There are no plans to make other changes, other than increase the resources we dedicate to bringing our readers the best local content in southcentral Kentucky.
What about Postal Service holidays?
The Daily News will not be published on Postal Service holidays, but www.bgdailynews.com will continued to be updated daily.
Who do I contact about a delivery issue?
Call our circulation department at (270) 783-3200. Our offices are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.