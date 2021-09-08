Local history and mysteries will be at the forefront in two new features debuting in Sunday’s Daily News.
The first is a monthly series, appearing every second Sunday of the month, titled Histories & Mysteries, that will delve into the largely untold stories of southcentral Kentucky.
The first installment features the story of a train derailment in 1966 near downtown Horse Cave. The train was reportedly carrying toxic Agent Orange, bound for the jungles of Vietnam. Decades later, the exposure to Agent Orange from the derailed train was blamed for the death of Horse Cave resident Larry Wilkins.
Each Histories & Mysteries article also features a video and podcast version that will be available at bgdailynews.com.
Future episodes of Histories & Mysteries will focus on an unsolved murder, the region’s rich history of ghost lore and tell the story of how Bowling Green was part of pilot Jerrie Mock’s historic flight around the world in 1964.
Also debuting this Sunday is Views from the Past, featuring never-before seen photos from the Earl Rabold collection.
About 15 years ago, Bowling Green downtown property owner Bobby Rabold found more than 3,500 negatives taken during the early 1900s by his late grandfather Earl David Rabold. The photographs show diverse scenes and people in and around Bowling Green.
Each week in the Sunday Reader section, the Daily News will publish several photographs from the Rabold collection.