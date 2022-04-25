Born and raised in Bowling Green, Kyle Daniel is making a name for himself in Nashville as a country music singer, songwriter and guitarist.
Daniel has lived in East Nashville for 13 years, and he and his wife, Kristin, recently had a baby.
His new album, “Kentucky Gold,” is scheduled to debut this fall and his single, “Everybody’s Talkin’,” will be released Friday.
As he was growing up in Bowling Green, Daniel said his dad played the banjo as a hobby and would often play casually with his buddies.
But his uncle was the real creative person in the family.
“My uncle Glenn was the one that was always very well put-together and well-versed in any sort of stringed instrument,” he said. “He could play the mandolin, guitar and violin.”
When Daniel was a student at Greenwood High School, he was in the band The Lonesome Road Travelers, which performed cover songs but no originals because “we just hadn’t done a lot of living yet.”
He played at venues like Tidball’s and started his own group, the Kyle Daniel Band. At age 17, he won the Kentucky Blues Challenge, and in 2004, at 18, he placed in the finals at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis, Tenn.
“There were over 5,000 acts involved from all over the place, and it was a really big deal,” he said.
After high school, Daniel attended Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, a city he describes as a mix of Bowling Green and Nashville.
“I dearly miss Murfreesboro,” he said, “The scene there was so cool.”
During his time at MTSU, he was in the band The Last Straw, and after he graduated, “we all moved to Nashville together, leaving college behind and going into the real world.”
While discovering his own musical talent, Daniel said one of the musicians who first inspired him was Gregg Allman.
“He always has been and always will be my hero,” he said. “I’m not an organ or keyboard player, but I was immediately able to hang on with him – his voice, his lyrics ... everything. There were others, but he was the first, and I knew that I wanted to be that someday.”
Daniel’s first EP was released about 20 years ago, but his first project as Kyle Daniel the artist came out in March 2018, the same year he was named one of Rolling Stone Country’s “10 New Artists You Need to Know.”
With “Kentucky Gold” debuting this fall, he described how the music world has changed in recent years.
“The world that we currently live in, not only as independent musicians, but where we are now as music consumers, has changed completely,” he said. “Singles are no longer being released one at a time, but with this new model, and platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon and TikTok, it makes more sense as an artist to stay current by continually feeding content through that system. The name of the game is to be consistent when releasing music.”
Making the album also led him to collaborate with musician Brian Elmquist of The Lone Bellow. Daniel said he had been a fan of the group for years but had never thought about collaborating with him “until we were put in a room together for a songwriting session.”
“I had been jerked around by a producer, and he said he could help me out,” Daniel said. “He believed in my voice and my songs and became a monster champion for me. I trusted that he would guide and direct me in the process.”
In August, he will travel to the United Kingdom to perform in The Long Road Festival and he said dates will be added while he is over there.
Right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Daniel had been performing in the UK with Eric Church. “That’s where we left off, and now we start back with The Long Road in the UK. It’s quite poetic and quite appropriate,” he said.
He said the bigger plan is to look toward 2023. He hopes that by then the world will be far enough past the pandemic to make more solid touring plans.
Currently, “it’s not viable for me to book a tour that could get canceled,” he said.
Daniel said much of his success can be traced back to his roots in Kentucky and that he named his upcoming album “Kentucky Gold” for that reason.
“It’s home and will always be home,” he said. “The older I get, the more I appreciate where I came from and where I grew up. Bowling Green left its mark on me.”
He said the album depicts who he is as an artist, dad, man and husband, and tells the story of where it began for him.
“I spent my whole life trying to chase this dream in Nashville, and now that things are changing, I’m finding my way back to Bowling Green,” he said.