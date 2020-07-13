As a youngster, Terry Daniels learned some life skills at the Boys Club on West 11th Avenue in Bowling Green.
Today, Daniels is back in that same building, aiming to help another generation of youngsters in the west end of Bowling Green learn some of those same skills.
Daniels, whose path from those west-end streets led to his current role as founder and owner of the Competitive Edge Business Solutions company that provides business coaching, has been hired as executive director of The Foundry Christian Community Center that is housed in the former Boys Club building.
Leading The Foundry – a United Methodist Church-affiliated organization that provides preschool and after-school programs for youngsters – is a natural fit for Daniels, who grew up in the neighborhood it serves.
“I’m so familiar with that area from my youth,” said Daniels, a Warren Central High School graduate. “I was born and raised in Bowling Green, and I’m familiar with the neighborhood where The Foundry is located.
“Growing up poor gives me a vision for the students at The Foundry. I have a sense of what they’re going home to.”
Daniels, who earned a doctoral degree in industrial/organizational psychology from Walden University in 2018, is taking on this new role on a part-time basis and will continue in his role as vice president of human resources for the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce.
He replaces Linda Johnson, a retired Western Kentucky University professor who was also in a part-time role at The Foundry after Rick Bard stepped down as executive director.
Nevil Speer, chairman of The Foundry’s board of directors, said Daniels helped the organization develop a strategic plan and was a natural choice for the executive director position.
“I’ve been involved with The Foundry for a few years, and I’m more excited than ever about how we’re positioned,” Speer said. “It has been a long journey, but we are most definitely in the west side for a reason.”
With the help of Daniels, Speer said The Foundry “has been able to focus more strategically on where we want to go.”
In addition to the preschool program that serves nearly 50 children and an after-school program that serves a similar number, The Foundry has a community programming division that includes programs for athletics, gardening and other activities.
Speer hinted that The Foundry’s programming could move in some different directions. “We’re working on some things that will impact the community in different ways,” Speer said. “Maybe there are tangible ways to overcome racism and poverty.”
Daniels isn’t the only new member of The Foundry’s leadership team. Speer said longtime Warren County educator Melanie Llontop has replaced Susan McCloud as education director.
Llontop, who retired last year from an administrative position in the Warren County school system, is a former Spanish teacher.
“She’s multi-lingual, and that is huge,” Speer said. “We have families where the parents speak Spanish and the children speak English. Melanie’s connections and experiences are huge.”
Llontop said The Foundry plans to open its preschool a couple of weeks after the Bowling Green Independent School District opens. She is working on how to operate during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m meeting with the teachers about how to overcome the obstacles of the coronavirus,” she said.
Despite those obstacles, Llontop said she is looking forward to her new role.
“My education career was mostly at the high school level,” Llontop said. “This will be a little different, but I’m excited about it.
“If you can catch children at an early age you can influence them for the rest of their lives. This is a big opportunity to make an impact.”
