The numbers don’t lie: Bowling Green’s inaugural Duncan Hines Days was a success.
The week of food, music and travel-based events, all tied together through the life of Duncan Hines, Bowling Green’s famous restaurant curator and baking mix giant, had a conservative impact of $2.28 million on the area’s economy.
Bowling Green Downtown Development Coordinator Telia Butler shared that figure, along with other points of Duncan Hines data, with local stakeholders Wednesday afternoon.
“We think this year’s inaugural event was a huge success,” Butler said. “This year was absolutely a phenomenal inaugural year.”
A total of 20 Duncan Hines Days-themed events took place in Bowling Green the week of June 5-11, and 28 area events in all were promoted. Twenty-seven restaurants joined up for Duncan Hines Days’ restaurant week, over 50 community partners participated and more than 20 sponsors combined to raise $80,000-plus to cover the festivities.
Local attractions tracked and submitted their attendance numbers throughout the week, leading to an estimated grand total of 16,000 attendees to all Duncan Hines Days events.
Zip code data revealed that folks from at least 28 different states made their way to Bowling Green for the fun. According to Butler, states as distant as Idaho, California, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico were all represented.
A little over 9,200 people attended the Bowling Green Hot Rods’ three games with Duncan Hines Days tie-ins and about 500 folks came out to the SoKY Marketplace community ice cream social.
Approximately 700 people showed up to see Nashville entertainer Natasha Neely’s Dolly Parton tribute show at The Capitol, despite only selling 652 tickets.
“(Neely) said that Capitol show was the absolute biggest and best show that she’s ever put on,” Butler said.
Saturday night’s free Eats & Beats Music Fest in Circus Square Park, which saw the Kentucky Headhunters return to Bowling Green for the first time in over a decade, proved to be the biggest draw of the week.
“We believe we had at least 5,000 people attending that event downtown on Saturday night,” Butler said. “That is a conservative number for that one specifically.”
The concert and simultaneous Hot Rods game brought an estimated peak crowd of 9,000 people to downtown that evening. Despite this, Butler said parking was not an issue.
“We know now, based on this, that we can hold parking for events that bring 15,000 people from over 20 states in vehicles at once,” she said.
Some things that could be added to next year’s event include another attempt at a “Mini Dolly Parton” pageant.
Butler said by two weeks out from the event only two or three kids had signed up, prompting its cancellation. But once Duncan Hines Days got rolling, her team heard from parents wanting to know what happened to the pageant and if their kids could still join.
“We know that there is a demand out there for it, we just didn’t know exactly who it was that was interested,” Butler said. “We didn’t have the minimum amount of entries we wanted so we’re going to work on that for next year.”
Another oft-requested offering for 2024 is a pickleball tournament.
“We know that there is a national demand for pickleball tournaments,” Butler said. “Even though pickleball is not food related you can definitely do something fun with food with pickles for a Duncan Hines Days thing. So that’s something we’re talking about for next year.”
Perhaps most importantly, Butler said the city now has a plan of action that can be copy and pasted for similar-sized events in the future.
“Having this blueprint now, knowing that it can work and can be replicated and applied to other events that already exist and to potential events that we know are out there being discussed, is really big for our community,” Butler said.
Duncan Hines Days will return June 3-9 of 2024.