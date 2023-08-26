Bowling Green Police officer Matt Davis’s time in a Nashville area hospital may be coming to a close.
The Bowling Green Police Department shared in a Facebook post Friday that Davis, wounded in a shooting on Russellville Road last month, could be released soon as his medical team believes he is nearing the end of his hospital stay.
“His recovery is slow, but they’re doing everything possible to help him heal as fast as they can,” said Ronnie Ward, public information officer for BGPD.
The department has consistently provided the public with updates on Davis’ health.
The same can’t be said for the Kentucky State Police, the agency that has handled the investigation of the incident.
Details remain in scant supply nearly two months after Davis sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting that took place at America’s Car-Mart, a used car dealership.
Scanner traffic shortly before the incident indicated that a male subject was screaming at staff and refusing to leave the building.
Per scanner traffic, EMS responded to the scene after shots were fired at an officer. Later, traffic indicated that EMS was performing CPR on a subject.
Trooper Daniel Priddy, public affairs officer for KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green, was on scene that afternoon. He told media present that he had no information to give at that time and more information would come from KSP headquarters in Frankfort later that night.
The only information shared by KSP regarding the incident that night is that a male subject was pronounced dead at The Medical Center at Bowling Green by the Warren County coroner and that a BGPD officer was transported to a hospital due to life threatening injuries.
Still yet to be confirmed by KSP is the identity of the male subject, the cause of the subject’s death, what led to the shooting at Car-Mart and the nature of any altercation that may have left Davis wounded.
The Daily News has made numerous attempts to contact KSP media personnel via phone and email for further details on the deceased subject, as well as a timeline for when more information might be released to the public.
Those messages have gone unanswered and no further information regarding the incident has been disseminated by KSP since July 6.
Davis’ identity was not released by KSP. That was confirmed by local law enforcement.
Bowling Green Police Chief Michael Delaney confirmed that piece of information in a video released the day after the shooting. Delaney shared that Davis had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was in critical, but stable, condition.
The chief said then that KSP investigates any critical incidents involving Bowling Green Police Department officers “as a matter of policy,” and because of this he would not be releasing any information regarding the investigation.
“KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings throughout the commonwealth as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies,” according to the KSP release provided the night of the shooting.
“KSP is committed to being transparent while ensuring the integrity of the investigation. To protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation, it is KSP’s standard operating procedure not to release specific details until vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered. Timelines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”
A Daily News records request made to the Office of the State Medical Examiner seeking information on the deceased subject was denied on the grounds that a final autopsy report has not yet been completed and that the commonwealth’s attorney is reviewing an investigation into the matter.
“At this time in the investigation, the public dissemination of the medical examiner’s report will have an adverse impact on the commonwealth’s attorney’s ability to properly investigate this matter,” a response letter from the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet says.