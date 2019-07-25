People wearing white shirts emblazoned with “Live United” flooded the Barren River region Wednesday for United Way of Southern Kentucky’s Day of Caring, an annual volunteer extravaganza serving nonprofits and public schools.
“It’s been amazing. There has been a great outpouring of community support,” said Debbie Hills, president and CEO of United Way of Southern Kentucky.
In the afternoon, attorneys and associates from the English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley law firm concluded one of the day’s final projects at The Foundry in Bowling Green.
The Foundry primarily serves preschool and elementary students in Bowling Green’s west end. The Foundry doesn’t charge families for its services, but it requires that parents are either working or are in school – and they take parenting classes.
“It’s one of the poorest communities in southcentral Kentucky,” said Will Downing, a coordinator for The Foundry’s summer and after-school programs.
“Not only do we take in the child, we take in the family,” Downing said. “As we’re not requiring money, we require they’re trying to better their lives.”
In the summer, The Foundry offers a monthlong summer camp for mostly elementary school students that keeps the students’ minds active and also exposes them to new life experiences, as many students don’t leave the west end, according to Downing.
During the school year, The Foundry offers preschool services in the day and activities for elementary school students after school. Due to limited funding – which comes from private donors and grants and subsidies – the organization only accepts about 50 students each year.
“Our biggest need is space, as we’re growing,” Downing said.
On Wednesday, ELPO staff mulched The Foundry’s playground and carried, piece by piece, furniture from the classrooms into the gym to prepare for the floors to be waxed.
“We’re helping The Foundry go through a deep cleaning to get ready for the new school year,” said Mandy Hicks, director of marketing and communications at ELPO.
Before joining the law firm in February, Hicks worked at United Way for more than a decade and even helped the organization create the annual event, which has grown from about 400 volunteers to more than 1,000 people from the community.
“It’s become a norm,” Hicks said. “And it’s not just employees, it’s also CEOs and presidents working shoulder to shoulder. It’s a bonding opportunity.”
Michael Owsley, a founding partner of ELPO, helped move furniture with two dozen other employees and a handful of co-worker family members.
“We get a lot more out of then we put into it,” Owsley said. “It’s a real eye-opener to come.”
This was Owsley’s first time participating in the Day of Caring, and he hopes to be able to provide support.
“They could do many more students (than the current 56 students) if they had more money,” he said. “We’re very interested in supporting The Foundry.”
Earlier in the day, ELPO workers also read stories to children at the Family Enrichment Center and Trace Die Cast. And before beginning work at The Foundry, Hicks requested the organization’s director of education, Susan McCloud, lead her co-workers through a tour of the facility to encourage them to understand its needs.
Before the day was over, the attorneys offered to host a few classes on common legal issues for parents.
In total, this year’s Day of Caring helped more than 50 organizations in the Barren River region.
The annual volunteer event also includes a special opportunity for people to learn how a hot air balloon works or even soar over the city.
Scott McClinton, owner of SkyCab Balloon Promotions, has been flying hot air balloons for three decades and partnered with the United Way Day of Caring event about seven years ago.
He tethers a hot air balloon at Western Kentucky University’s campus to teach young students about the science of hot air balloons and offer them an opportunity to see one up close. Then he offers a few rides across the city to a few lucky adults.
“What a quiet perspective. I have the greatest job in the world,” McClinton said.
