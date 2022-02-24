Even as the March 14 deadline to apply for federal assistance nears, many of those affected by the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green in December continue to need help with housing and other essentials.
Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration officials revealed Wednesday some statistics on their efforts to help Kentucky counties that were slammed by the deadly storms.
Allen Thomas, SBA’s regional administrator for the Southeast, said during a news conference at the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Greenwood Mall that the SBA and FEMA together have provided about $59 million to Kentucky families and businesses hit by the storms.
“We want people to not only recover from the disaster but recover stronger than they were before,” Thomas said. “FEMA offers grants for immediate needs, and the SBA is here to help with long-term needs.”
The vast majority of the funding Thomas referred to is in the form of low-interest SBA loans.
Figures provided Wednesday show that $40.5 million in SBA loans to individuals and businesses have been approved throughout tornado-affected areas in Kentucky. SBA loans have been approved for 396 of the 933 applications from homeowners and for 33 of the 259 business applicants.
In Warren County, $7.9 million worth of SBA loans (including $5.6 million for homeowners) have been approved. All told, 105 of the county’s 326 SBA applications have received funds.
As for FEMA grants, about $19 million has been awarded statewide. Warren County’s share of that, according to FEMA Media Relations Specialist Issa Mansaray, so far amounts to $1,399,874.53.
The lower amount in comparison to the loan volume is consistent with the agency’s recent history.
A Washington Post report last year said approval rates for FEMA’s Individual Assistance Program have plummeted in recent years after it drew criticism for letting fraudulent applications slip through after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
FEMA once approved about two-thirds of applications, according to the Post report, but that approval rate was down to 13% during the first months of 2021.
That aligns with the findings of the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting, which reported this month that fewer than 14% of the 11,800 Kentuckians who applied for FEMA aid within six weeks of the storm were approved.
Despite those figures, FEMA Coordinating Officer Brett Howard said Wednesday: “A lot of progress has been made, due in no small part to our partnerships.”
Howard made his comments at the Disaster Recovery Center, where FEMA, the SBA and American Red Cross have been working to help tornado survivors.
That work will continue beyond the March 14 application deadline, according to Red Cross Long-Term Recovery Planner Sue Kohfeldt.
She said the Red Cross has worked with more than 22,000 Kentuckians affected by the tornadoes, making sure they have the food, water and medicine they need and helping them find first temporary and, ultimately, permanent housing.
Kohfeldt said the Red Cross can also be a source of financial help through its “bridge assistance” program. She said many Bowling Green-area families have taken advantage of those funds.
Other help has come through donations of food, clothing, furniture and other items that poured in after the disaster.
The volume of donations was such that Warren Fiscal Court approved the creation of a temporary staff position to coordinate the storage and distribution of the donated items that had to be stored in a Franklin warehouse.
Bill Pharris was hired at a rate of $50 per hour to be the temporary warehouse logistics coordinator, a position that Warren County First District Magistrate Doug Gorman said was needed.
“People from all over the country were donating,” Gorman said. “It’s quite a gesture of love that people would purchase new products and put them on a trailer and bring them to Bowling Green.”
Gorman said Pharris has “been able to organize the warehouse so we can sort through it easier.”
By organizing donated items into categorized pallets, Gorman said supplies can more easily be taken to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center.
That temporary center has provided food, clothing and other items to many families affected by the storm, but pallets of donated items may soon be going elsewhere.
“This is the only site for distributing the donated items now,” Gorman said. “But we are going to work with other nonprofits in Bowling Green that are able to work with the tornado victims.”
Another source of support for tornado survivors, the tornado crisis and recovery fund set up by United Way of Southern Kentucky, has helped the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center through purchasing gift cards.
United Way is now beginning to use some of that fund to support social service organizations that can provide case management.
“We’ll be supporting the hiring of case managers,” UWSK President Debbie Hills said. “We have about 120 households in the case management system now, and I expect that will grow to 200 or more.
“We want to get people to where they were or even better. We have some nonprofit partners with expertise in case management who can help them return to a place of self-sufficiency.”
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.