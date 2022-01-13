Two deadlines for people who need assistance after being affected by the Dec. 11 tornadoes are drawing near.
The deadline to register with the American Red Cross for relief is by 6 p.m. Friday.
City of Bowling Green Public Information Officer Debi Highland West said it’s important for anyone who is staying in a temporary shelter to register with the organization.
“The Red Cross provides a variety of services, and the deadline that is set is for people who want at some point to access those services,” West said. “Someone may not be registered now because they don’t have any needs at the moment, but six months from now they may have a need that arises from their losses from the storm.
“If they don’t apply by the deadline Friday then they won’t get that assistance.”
She said many residents may never need Red Cross services. However, the city is urging those impacted by the tornadoes to register just to be sure.
Those already receiving help through other charities, family members or other private funds are also encouraged to register.
Anyone can do so from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the old Sears store in Greenwood Mall or online at www.redcross.org/local/kentucky/get-help.html.
For those who are ineligible for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Red Cross has programs to provide a variety of disaster assistance.
The deadline to apply for aid from FEMA is less than a month away. Those looking to register with that agency must do so by Feb. 11.
“That is a firm deadline so we encourage people to apply as quickly as they can,” FEMA media relations specialist Troy York said. “If they pass the deadline and decide they need assistance, then they cannot apply.”
Applying can be done in-person at the old Sears site inside Greenwood Mall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Individuals can also register through disaster assistance.gov, through the FEMA mobile app or by calling FEMA at 1-800-621-3362.
If anyone receives a denial letter from FEMA, carefully read the letter and if you have any questions, go directly to the FEMA site in the mall for assistance.
York said it is “vital” to provide correct contact information so FEMA can contact you about the claim.
“The information the applicants give is very important,” he said. “If FEMA cannot get in touch with them, then the process stops. It is very important for people to keep in touch with FEMA so we are up to date with their information.
“I’d suggest people to come in-person and make an application, and to bring everything that will help them with their application.”
