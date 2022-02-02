MORGANTOWN — The case against a woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in Butler County has been sent to a grand jury.
Tiffany Swift, 25, of Cromwell, appeared Wednesday in Butler District Court for a preliminary hearing in a case in which she has been charged with murder.
Swift is accused of stabbing Trenton Howard, 32, of Morgantown, on the afternoon of Jan. 20 at a residence on Gilstrap Road.
Kentucky State Police Detective Jonathan Carlock testified via telephone that he and other law enforcement officials responded to the report of a stabbing at the residence.
Howard was found dead on the back porch, and Swift was at the home with her sister, who had come to the residence shortly before police arrived.
Carlock said police learned another person, Harley Roebke, had been at the residence when the homicide occurred, and Roebke was located a couple houses away by law enforcement.
The sisters and Roebke were questioned by police at KSP Post 3 in Bowling Green, where Carlock said Tiffany Swift gave a confession.
"She told me she did stab Trenton Howard one time in the chest," Carlock said. "She said that was done out of self-defense."
Carlock said that Tiffany Swift, Roebke and Howard were at the residence using methamphetamine when Howard and Roebke got into an argument.
Swift told police that Howard pushed her down during the argument, after which she picked up a fillet knife from the kitchen floor and stabbed Howard with it as he turned toward her with a raised fist, Carlock said.
Swift also alleged that Howard had forcibly raped her at the house the night before, and she was taken to an area hospital where a sexual assault kit was performed, according to the detective.
The results of the kit are pending, though Swift showed no signs of visible injury other than bruising on her lower neck and chest that appeared to have been several days old, Carlock said.
Accounts of the incident provided to police by Swift and Roebke were "very similar up to a point."
Swift claimed that Roebke was standing next to her when the stabbing occurred, while Roebke told police that he was out on the back porch when he saw Howard come outside bleeding, followed by Swift.
"(Roebke) said he was on the back porch and didn't see the stabbing occur," Carlock said. "He said he never saw Tiffany with a knife."
During questioning, Carlock testified that Tiffany Swift dialed 911 and that Roebke had left the residence after the stabbing without notifying authorities.
Responding to a question from Swift's attorney, David Graf of the Department of Public Advocacy, Carlock said Roebke is not currently suspected of being complicit in the homicide.
Police collected a knife that was found on the kitchen counter.