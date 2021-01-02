For the first time in recent history, there seems no doubt that the top story of the year was the same locally, nationally and even internationally.
COVID-19, the disease most had never heard of until last spring, spread like a deadly wildfire across much of the globe. Southcentral Kentucky was not spared. The first case in the region was reported in March and then exploded locally much as it did across the nation.
As of the last day of 2020, the coronavirus had infected more than 19,000 residents of southcentral Kentucky with 233 reported deaths.
The virus' impact was almost ubiquitous, as schools and businesses closed, countless events were canceled and daily life disrupted in myriad ways.
Among the notable deaths locally from the virus came in September, when Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, Med Center Health infectious disease expert, succumbed to COVID-19 at the age of 62. Shadowen was a nationally recognized infectious disease expert who provided vital information about COVID-19 in the early stages of the pandemic.
Among the other top stories of 2020 were:
•The Bowling Green City Commission will have a new look in 2021 with two new city commissioners and a new mayor.
In September, incumbent Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, who had held the position since 2011, said he was dropping his reelection bid for health reasons. That left political newcomer Todd Alcott as the only mayoral candidate on the November ballot. Alcott beat two write-in challengers to become the city's next mayor.
In the race for four city commission seats, incumbents Joe Denning and Brian "Slim" Nash lost their bids. Denning was the city's first Black police officer, mayor, school board and city commission member in a political career that spanned nearly 50 years. Nash had served six non-consecutive terms on the commission.
Incumbents Dana Beasley-Brown and Sue Parrigin are joined on the new commission by Carlos Bailey and Melinda Hill, who had previously served on the commission.
•The saga of Rene Boucher, the former neighbor of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Bowling Green, continued through 2020.
Boucher was convicted of assaulting Paul in 2017 outside their Bowling Green homes. After years of court proceedings, Boucher was re-sentenced in 2020 to eight months in prison and six months of home confinement after a previous 30-day sentence was overturned on appeal. With that action and the state Supreme Court declining to consider appeals in a civil case Paul won against Boucher, the legal battle stemming from Boucher's assault of Paul has – seemingly – come to an end.
•Bowling Green residents joined calls for reform and justice after high-profile killings of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minnesota. As in much of the country, downtown Bowling Green was the site of numerous large demonstrations this summer drawing thousands of participants.
Several new social justice organizations were also formed as a result of the unrest: the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers, B.G for Peace and BG Gamechangers, which was established to advocate for a more diversified local workforce.
•National debates regarding historic markers and namesakes were also repeated on the campus of Western Kentucky University.
WKU President Timothy Caboni announced in August the formation of a task force to consider changing campus namesakes referencing slaveholders. Caboni also asked the Kentucky Historical Society last summer to remove a historic marker noting that Bowling Green was named the Confederate state capital in 1861.
As 2020 came to a close, the task force has not made formal recommendations regarding the namesakes and the marker remains in storage.
•In August, Doug Hawkins retired as Bowling Green Police Department chief after 14 years in the role. Michael Delaney was appointed in late July by the city commission to replace Hawkins as the first Black police chief in the city's history. Delaney, a 22-year veteran of the BGPD and a Bowling Green native, joined the BGPD in 1998 and was named BGPD Officer of the Year in 2003.
•In October, Warren Fiscal Court allocated $750,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. The funds came at the same time as a merger of SKyPAC with Orchestra Kentucky was announced for a new entity called Arts of Southern Kentucky, led by Orchestra Kentucky Music Director Jeff Reed.
•The Bowling Green Police Department established its Law Enforcement Academy, allowing new recruits to be trained in-house by their colleagues as opposed to being sent to the state academy. The BGPD is now one of five law enforcement agencies in the state with its own training academy, joining the Louisville and Lexington police departments, Kentucky State Police and the Department of Criminal Justice.
The inaugural class of the Law Enforcement Academy began training in June and the first class of 11 graduated in November.
•In March, Jimmie Gipson, CEO of Bowling Green-based Houchens Industries for 27 years, retired. During his tenure, Houchens was transformed from a regional retail grocery company to a multibillion-dollar conglomerate that is among the largest employee-owned companies in the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.