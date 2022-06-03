A Bowling Green man charged with murder in the death of his brother-in-law saw his case referred Friday to a grand jury.
Issac Johnson Jr., 55, was arrested last week by the Warren County Sheriff's Office after an investigation into the May 27 shooting of Eddie A. Thompson, 54, of Bowling Green.
Thompson died May 30 at The Medical Center from his injuries.
At a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court, WCSO Detective Robert Smith said deputies responded just after 9 p.m. May 27 to a report of a shooting at a Walnut Creek Court apartment.
At the residence, law enforcement encountered Thompson, who Smith said had a gunshot wound to his right hip.
"The victim stated he was shot by his brother-in-law, and witnesses supported his statement," Smith said.
Deputies then traveled to Johnson's home on Lois Lane, and he agreed to be interviewed.
"(Johnson) stated that during the day he received two phone calls from his son that Eddie was drunk and belligerent," Smith said.
After the second call, Johnson went to his sister's home with a handgun and an AR-15 rifle, Smith said.
Johnson reported taking the rifle out of his trunk and carrying it with him into the home, where Thompson and others were in the living room.
"In his words, a negligent discharge occurred," Smith said.
Police recovered a .556 shell casing near the front door of the home.
During cross-examination from Johnson's attorney, Matt Baker, Smith testified that Thompson had reported drinking two pints of whiskey over the course of the day before the incident and that he had been found to have a blood alcohol content of 0.14%, above the legal limit for drivers.
Smith also confirmed that police had been to the residence in April regarding a disturbance that resulted in Thompson's arrest on charges of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening.
Questioned by Baker, Smith said Johnson was cooperative during his interview and gave law enforcement no reason to disbelieve anything he said.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel "Tres" Miller asked a follow-up question about Johnson's prior responses when he learned Thompson was involved in a domestic dispute.
"(Johnson) stated they were good friends and he was always able to talk Eddie down," Smith said.
Warren District Judge John Brown sent the case to a grand jury and denied Baker's request to modify Johnson's $500,000 cash bond.
Johnson remains in Warren County Regional Jail.
