Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will publish letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1927
Dear Santa Claus: I am telling you what I would like for Christmas. I want a rain coat, a pair of house slippers, a box of hankchiefs, a story book, candy, fruits and nuts. I am in the third grade. I think I have been a real good girl. I was pleased with what I got last Christmas. Please don’t forget my little sister and brothers, Leonard and Charles. I wish you a Merry Christmas. From your little girl, Ruby Huff, Bowling Green, Ky., Route Number 5.
Dear Old Santa Claus: We have moved since last Christmas. I was afraid you couldn’t find us. I am a little girl seven years old. Me and my sisters and brothers are all just getting over the measles. Please don’t forget us. I want a doll bed. I have the doll you brought me last Christmas. My three year old sister that got burned so bad last Christmas wants a doll and some candy and fruits. Papa said we would have to turn out the gas in the fireplace so you could come down the chimney and we will have that all fixed and be looking four you so good bye from Dorice Marie Johnson.
1928
Dear Santa: I want you to bring me some boots, fireman car, tinker toys, story book, fruit, candy and nuts. Bring me what you want, a car if you please. Your little boy, William J. Hunton. Please bring sister and grandpa somthing.
1930
I am a little girl going to school. I want you to bring me a doll, set of dishes, dresser, doll bed and nuts, candy, apples, oranges, grapes and bananas. From Lillian to Santa.
1944
Dear Santa: I am a little girl seven years old and would like to get a doll bed, ring, an ironing set, also candy, nuts and fruit for Christmas. Please don’t forget my three brothers. And any other children you may know of that may not get anything if you would not think of them. Love always, Betty Lou Martin.
Dear Santa Claus, I know you are very busy. And things are hard to get, but I’d like to have a little watch and a little toy refrigerator and some candy, nuts, apples and oranges. Anna Faye Clemmons, Oakland, Ky.
1988
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I am in first grade. I have been a grood boy. I would like a bike and a Big Foot. Thank you Santa, Mark.
Dear Santa, I am glad you are coming. Thank you for coming. Merry Christmas. Sarah Beth, Age 5.
Dear Santa, I would like a tasty Bake oven and a cabbage patch that hair grows, and a little miss make up, and Dolly surprise, and some boots like my moms. O.K. and maybe if you can bring me a little ten speed bike, not so little though and one more thing Santa, and I want a Jam box, and a long haired Barbie. I love you Santa!! Tiffany, Age 7.