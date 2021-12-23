Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will publish letters to Santa from children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1927
Dear Santa Claus: I want a sewing machine, doll house, a broom, oil mop, little piano and stool, a banjo, a pretty doll, a big rubber ball, a box of stationary. I want some nuts and fruits too. I am a little girl eight years old and in the Third Grade this is our language lesson so put it in the paper. Your lovingly, Martha Middleton
1928
Dear Old Santa: I am a little boy six years old and in school, so I wish you would please bring me a roll top desk with chair, pencils, writing paper, some fruit, candy and any other toys you think a boy my age would like. I have a little sister three years old. She wants you to please bring her a doll buggy, a doll that will go to sleep and cry, a little kitchen cabinet, candy, fruit and anything else you may have for her. A merry Christmas to you, Hobson Lewis Sinclair, 422 Fifteenth street.
1930
Dear Santa: I almost forgot to write you. I hope my letter reaches you in time. Santy I want you to bring me a piano, dishes, and a little dresser, nuts and fruits of all kinds. I thank you. Your loving little girl, Lavinia Sweeney, 428 Main Street.
Dear Santa: I am a little boy four months old. I have never seen Christmas yet. Won’t you bring me a rag doll, mittens and rattle, sweater and anything else you want to bring me. Billie T. Cole, 423 College St. P.S. – Don’t forget mother and daddy.
1944
Dear Santa Claus: I have been a good little girl this year. Will you please bring me a ring, puzzle, chinese checker board, coloring book, fruits and candy. I don’t have any brothers or sisters, but I have a lot of little friends, so please remember them too. Thank you. Jacquetta Gott, Route 6.
Dear Santa: I have been fairly good this year and I hope you are not mad at me. I don’t want much this year because I’m getting too old for toys, but most of all bring me a war bond so I can save it and go to a big school someday. You can bring me a cowboy set and an overcoat, fruit, nuts. William Ralph Smith, 330 Seventh St.
1945
Dear Santa: I am a little boy 2 1/2 years old and I want you to not forget me on Christmas Eve. I want a train, truck and a football, and also some firecrackers, for I have never seen any, ‘cause the war has been going on all my life. Since it is over and my daddy is home with Mommie and me this year we have to have a good time. I am a pretty good boy. Johnny Chandler.
1988
Dear Santa, I am 6 years old. I am in first grade. I have been a good girl. I would like a Barbie doll and pink roses. Thank you, Santa. Dana.
Dear Santa, I’ve been good this year. I’ve done good in school also. So I would like for you to bring me an Apple 2C computer, Nentindo (with 4 games), basketball goal, basketball (Wilson), clothes (Sweatshirts, pants), gold bracelet. Well I guess that’s all, untill next year. Yours truly, Evelina.