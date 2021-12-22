Editor’s note: From depressions to wars and devastating tornadoes, southcentral Kentucky has not been immune to tragedy and strife.
But through it all, children have found comfort and joy in the simple task of sending letters to the jolly chief elf of the North Pole, Santa Claus.
This Christmas week, the Daily News will publish letters to Santa from local children pulled from our archives, along with some vintage Christmas advertisements from our pages. The letters are listed in order based on the year they appeared.
1927
Dear Santa Claus: Christmas will soon be here, and I am expecting you to come to see me. I am seven years old. I would like for you to bring me a set of dishes, a sewing machine, a box of stationary, a blackboard, some colored chalk and lots of fruit and candy. Your dear little Mary Cocke Ellis, Smiths Grove, Ky.
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl seven years old. My name is Roberta Lee Garman. I go to the Smiths Grove School. I have been a good little girl and tried to learn my lessons. I want you to please bring me a large rubber ball, a pair of house slippers, a pair of gloves, fruits, candy and nuts. I hope I haven’t asked for too much. Your little friend, Robert Lee Garman, Smiths Grove, Ky.
1928
Dear Santa: I am a little boy, live in the country. I want a cowboy suit, a dump truck, lots of fruit and candy. Don’t forget my little W.C. He wants an Indian suit, a jumping jack and little plate to eat out of, fruits, nuts and candy. Your good little boys, G.B. and W.C. Hunton.
Dear Santa: I am a little boy eight years old, and I want to tell you what I want for Christmas. I want a coaster, a pencil box, a tool chest, some nuts, fruit and candy. Wishing you a Merry Christmas. Your little friend, Elvin McClusky, 539 Park Street.
1930
Dear Santa: I am a girl ten years old and I want you to bring me oranges, apples, mixed nuts and candy. Remember my dear pastor and my mother and father. Santa please remember my dear sick uncle. Well Santa I must close. From your loving one, Clara Lightfoot, Rockfield, Ky.
Dear Santa: I am a little girl two years old. I have been a very good little girl this year. I want you to bring me a doll, balloon, pajamas and nuts, candy and fruit. Betty Jane Sanson, 415 College street P.S. – Don’t forget mother and daddy.
1944
Dear Santa Claus: I am a little girl in the fourth grade and I am ten years old. I have been a good little girl. I want some clothes and a bingo set and a big doll and a desk. And I want some apples and oranges and nuts, and a paper doll book and a color bool. Love, Betty Jean Devasher, Woodburn.
Dear Santa: I am a little girl four years old and I have been real good this year. I would like for you to bring me a doll, and a locket, some candy, fruit and nuts and rembmer my larger sister, Helen Fay. Thanks a lot. Nelda Mae Easley, Rockfield, Ky.
Dear Santa Claus: My name is Patricia Lou Edwards. I have been sick for three weeks, and I am still sick. I want a doll, doll push cart, suit case, blackboard, house coat, hose shoes and don’t forget my brothers, Charles and Alva, and my sister, Marilyn. Thank you, Patricia Lou Edwards, 215 E. 13th street.
Dearest Santa: I am a little girl ten years old and in the fourth grade. It doesn’t matter what you bring me just anything you wish. Remember my mother and father and sisters. Please remember all the soldiers and bring them something. Guess I better close. With Love, Jocille McCoy, Route 3, Smiths Grove, Ky.
1988
Dear Santa, I hope you are having fun making all the toys. I ask for a stereo last year and I didn’t get it so I hope I get a stereo this year and some clothes. So by by. Michelle, Age 11.
Dear Santa, I know I haven’t been good all year long but part of the time I have so I hope you could bring me a race car track also a remote control car and some tapes. I hope you have a nice trip. Michael, Age 10.